What happened to Jim Fassel? Former Giants coach dies at 71

John Fassel, son of former New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel, announced to the Los Angeles Times on Monday that his father passed away at 71 years of age. Jim Fassel lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was taken to a local hospital after he suffered from chest pains. Fassel was later placed under sedation and suffered a heart attack. Jim Fassel was the head coach for the New York Giants from 1997-2003.

What caused Jim Fassel's heart attack?

Former New York Giants HC Jim Fassel

As of right now, little has been reported regarding what caused Jim Fassel's chest pains. More information is expected once the autopsy is run.

Giants mourn the passing of former head coach Jim Fassel



Remembering Jim Fassel's NFL coaching career

NFL head coach Jim Fassel

Jim Fassel coached in the NFL for 13 years with five different teams. Before landing the New York Giants head coaching job, Jim Fassel was an offensive coordinator for six seasons. Fassel's first NFL coaching job was with the New York Giants in 1992, as their offensive coordinator.

Jim Fassel spent a year with the Giants before taking the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator job in 1993 and 1994. Fassel didn't coach in 1995, but returned to coach the Arizona Cardinals in 1996. The New York Giants hired Jim Fassel as their head coach in 1997.

One of the more underrated soundbites in NFL history—Jim Fassel guaranteeing his @Giants would make the playoffs. From there, they won 7 straight and made the Super Bowl. His coordinators that year? @SeanPayton and John Fox.



During Fassel's first season as the New York Giants head coach, he posted a 10-5-1 record. The success during his first season helped him win the 1997 AP Coach of the Year Award. Jim Fassel registered an overall record of 58-53-1, a win percentage of .522, and an NFC Championship in 2000. Fassel made his first head coaching appearance in the Super Bowl against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jim Fassel and the New York Giants parted ways after the 2003 season. He took a year off in 2004 and landed the offensive coordinator position with the Baltimore Ravens in 2005. Fassel's NFL career ended in 2006, but his coaching journey didn't stop there.

The United Football League's Las Vegas Locomotives hired Jim Fassel as their head coach in 2009. Fassel spent four years as the Locomotives' head coach before ending his coaching career in 2012.

