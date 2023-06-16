What happened to John Murphy? Bills announcer reveals why he might miss 2023 season

The Rochester D&C announced that John Murphy was not going to take on his broadcasting responsibilities on January 2, because he was "under the weather" before the game.

This was prior to the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which saw the collapse of Damar Hamlin.

After suffering a stroke, Murphy, a longtime play-by-play commentator for Bills radio coverage, might not be on air in 2023.

Murphy said via text to the Buffalo News:

“I’m going to wait until late July before I decide whether to come back. Still some recovery to do.”

Following the stroke, Murphy was transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center and has since returned home.

Murphy's family dropped a positive update on his condition later in January. They also expressed their appreciation to the staff and medical professionals at Buffalo General Medical Center for the outstanding treatment they provided.

Since 2004, Murphy has been the Buffalo Bills' game announcer for WGR. He also served as their color commentator from 1984 to 1989 and from 1994 to 2003. Murphy worked as an analyst for the Buffalo Bisons, Buffalo Bulls, Canisius College Golden Griffins, and Niagara University Purple Eagles in the 1980s alongside his duties to the Buffalo Bills.

Murphy received a 2019 Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame induction.

Who will be taking John Murphy's place?

Chris Brown, a writer for buffalobills.com and co-host of the "One Bills Live" show, has taken over the game commentary duties alongside color commentator Eric Wood.

Brown will continue to serve as the play-by-play announcer on the Bills Radio Network.

Brown started his career as a radio reporter and has previously worked for WGR. He can competently step in for John Murphy, who took over the play-by-play responsibilities beginning with the 2004 season when Van Miller retired.

