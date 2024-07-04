What happened to Josh Woods? CFL's BC Lions LB receives gruesome injury update

BC Lions linebacker Josh Woods suffered a knee injury during his team's CFL Week 4 game against the Edmonton Elks on Thursday. This week, Lions coach and co-general manager Rick Campbell confirmed that the player will be out for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Josh Woods injury update

BC Lions HC Rick Campbell addressed Josh Woods' season-ending injury on Wednesday

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rick Campbell addressed Josh Woods' unfortunate injury update.

“He (Woods) is going to require knee surgery and he’ll be out for the year," Campbell said.

"We’ll fully support him. And he’s going to be around here rehabbing and doing his thing, contributing in any way that he can. We will absolutely miss him.”

While Campbell explained that Woods' injury is a big blow to the team, he said the BC Lions have several experienced linebackers in the squad to fill the void.

“We’re very lucky in the fact we have a lot of veteran linebackers here and guys that have played a lot of football," Campbell said. "All those guys are guys that have been around the block and know how to play, so they're going to carry the load for us.”

Woods later put out a message of his own on Instagram, announcing that he won't return for the 2024 season.

"Unfortunately the news is true, my playing time in 2024 is over. I want to thank everyone for the love, prayers and support from the fans, the brotherhood across @cfl and everyone in the @bclions_official organization.

"No need for any pity or sympathy. I’m at peace and motivated. I’ve been through it before and I know I can do it again. In the end I know God is sovereign and in total control" Woods captioned the post.

Josh Woods suffered his knee injury in the first half against Edmonton on Thursday. The Lions eventually won 24-21, but Woods' injury was the dark cloud that shadowed their win.

Woods had been one of the best defensive players for BC this season. He racked up 22 total tackles in the opening three games of the season.

Now, the Lions (3-1) will need to cope without Woods for the rest of the campaign. BC travel to face the winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-4) in Week 5 of the 2024 CFL season on Sunday.

