What happened to Justin Fields? Bears QB exits game vs. Vikings with hand injury

Justin Fields entered Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season on a hot streak, coming off two consecutive dominant passing performances. However, his week ended with him suffering an apparent hand injury in the third quarter of the Chicago Bears' game against the Minnesota Vikings. He was quickly brought into the locker room for further examination.

Fields' official injury status was downgraded from questionable to out shortly after he was evaluated. This means he will be unable to complete the second half of his Week 6 game as he deals with an injury to his throwing hand, a concerning diagnosis for any quarterback.

Justin Fields injury update

Justin Fields

Fields was scrambling around in the Chicago Bears' backfield during a called passing play in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. He was dragged down awkwardly by a defender from behind just as he was getting rid of the football. He appeared to land on his right hand and wrist, hitting the ground on the follow-through of his throw.

Two of Fields' teammates offered him their hands to help him up off of the ground, but he quickly rejected the offer as he was in noticeable pain. He got to his feet before going to the sideline with his right arm appearing limp. He was brought to the locker room, and the Bears announced he would be out for the remainder of the game with a hand injury.

The diagnosis is particularly concerning because it's apparently on his throwing hand. More details on the official diagnosis and the severity of the injury will be released later. The Bears will likely be asked about it during the post-game press conference.

Who replaced Justin Fields for the Bears?

Tyson Bagent

When Justin Fields was removed from the Chicago Bears Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings, he was immediately replaced by Tyson Bagent. The rookie quarterback went undrafted out of Shepherd University in the 2023 NFL Draft but was named their primary backup quarterback after a surprisingly impressive preseason campaign.

On his first-ever NFL play in a regular season game, Bagent fumbled the ball and turned it over after being sacked by the Vikings. He bounced back strong on his next possession, capping off a drive by scoring a rushing touchdown.