What happened to Kadarius Toney? Chiefs WR’s reason for not playing in Super Bowl explored

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney hasn't played since Week 13 due to injuries. Ahead of the Super Bowl, he was taken off the injury report, but Toney will be a healthy scratch for tonight's game.

Prior to the AFC championship game, Toney went on a rant on his Instagram story, claiming that he was not injured, and everyone assumed he was throwing shade at the Chiefs. However, the wide receiver later clarified that the video was misinterpreted and that he was responding to New York Giants fans.

According to CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones, Toney is not playing in the Super Bowl because of trust issues that have arisen between him and the team as a result of his performances. Jones said:

"Last year Kadarius Toney recorded the longest punt return in Super Bowl history to help the Chiefs win a ring. Today he is going to be a healthy scratch. Hasn't played since Week 13 due to injuries but this is not that, it's a trust issue because he has a higher drop rate than any qualifying receiver. They don't want any problems surfacing."

Toney has five drops this season and has the highest drop rate in the league among qualifying receivers. The Chiefs offense is playing quite well in the postseason, and they don't want to take any chances with Toney's untimely drops in critical situations.

How has Kadarius Toney played this season?

Kadarius Toney: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

In 2022, The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a third-round and sixth-round draft pick. Toney played quite well for the Chiefs last season and made a significant contribution in the Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Apart from scoring a touchdown, the wide receiver also had a 65-yard punt return which set up the win for the Chiefs. However, things haven't gone well for Toney this season. In 13 games that he has played this season, Toney has 27 catches for 169 yards and just one touchdown.

As mentioned above Toney's drops has resulted in him falling out of favor in the Chiefs offense. The emergence of Rashee Rice and Marquez Valdes-Scantling's performances in the playoffs have also helped the defending Super Bowl champions to play well without the former Giants wideout.