What happened to Lance Ball? Former Broncos RB arrested for domestic violence

Former NFL running back Lance Ball was arrested for domestic violence this week after allegedly strangling and assaulting someone.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, USA, about 25 miles southeast of Denver. Douglas County police officers responded to a residence for a physical domestic disturbance report.

37-year-old Lance Ball was taken into police custody and officers said that the alleged victim was moved to a medical facility for treatment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to reports, the incident originated from an argument between Ball and the alleged victim when he returned to the residence after a golf game.

Ball was booked on charges of domestic violence, assault in the second degree, and criminal mischief.

DC Sheriff @dcsheriff twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Media Release: Douglas County deputies arrested Lance Ball, DOB 06/19/1985, on charges of domestic violence and second degree assault. Ball allegedly strangled and assaulted the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. dcsheriff.net/highlands-ranc… Media Release: Douglas County deputies arrested Lance Ball, DOB 06/19/1985, on charges of domestic violence and second degree assault. Ball allegedly strangled and assaulted the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. dcsheriff.net/highlands-ranc… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/evH8AUP9eh

Lance Ball's career earnings

Lance Ball played for four teams in his NFL career, earning $1,540,200 for his efforts. Ball earned his first NFL paycheck with the St. Louis Rams, where he made $20,800 as a practice squad member.

His next stop was at the Indianapolis Colts and he made $88,400 in his solitary season there. Ball's next team was the Tennessee Titans, which he joined as a practice squad player. He was paid $36,400 during his spell at the franchise.

Eventually, Ball got his big break, as he was signed on a four-season deal with the Denver Broncos that saw him earn a healthy $1,394,600. This was his last career stop.

Jon Heath @ByJonHeath Former Broncos RB Lance Ball was arrested in Highlands Ranch on Monday after being accused of strangling a woman and throwing a cell phone at her: broncoswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/06/den… Former Broncos RB Lance Ball was arrested in Highlands Ranch on Monday after being accused of strangling a woman and throwing a cell phone at her: broncoswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/06/den… https://t.co/kQ2cDUge9S

Lance Ball's career timeline

Lance Ball played college football for Maryland College and was a solid backfield threat for the school. In his senior year, he had a stat line of 768 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Ball performed admirably in college, but unfortunately, that wasn't good enough to hear his name called in the 2008 NFL draft.

Thankfully, he was eventually signed by the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2008 NFL season. However, Ball was released from the practice squad before the season began.

His first proper NFL action came in the 2010 NFL season when he signed for the Denver Broncos. He had 158 rushing yards in ten fixtures in his first year with the team.

He remained on the Broncos until 2018, finishing his Denver career with a stat line of 801 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 230 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. He has been out of the NFL ever since.

Poll : 0 votes