What happened to Landon Dickerson? Exploring Eagles OL's injury status after NFC championship game

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson picked up a knee injury in the second quarter of their 55-23 win against the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game on Sunday. Dickerson exited the game and did not return.

The injury sparked concerns over his status for the Super Bowl clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9.

Landon Dickerson injury status: What happened to Eagles OL?

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles OL Landon Dickerson - Source: Imagn

Landon Dickerson is questionable to play in the Super Bowl. The Eagles offensive lineman has less than two weeks to recover from his knee injury.

Dickerson injured his knee in the first half of the NFC championship game against the Commanders on Sunday. It's unclear when he picked up the issue, but it seemingly worsened as the game progressed.

Dickerson played through the pain, but eventually exited in the second quarter. He was questionable to return but was later ruled out. When Dickerson limped off the field, the Eagles were leading 27-15.

Cam Jurgens, who was nursing a back injury, replaced Dickerson in the second half. After the game, Jurgens spoke highly about his teammates and their mentality to play despite not being 100%.

"It took f***ing everything," Jurgens said to reporters. "It was a strange week. It was a long week, but it was a great f***ing day."

After the Eagles booked their spot in the Super Bowl, Dickerson was spotted celebrating with his teammates on the field. He wore a brace on his knee but looked in good spirits.

Philadelphia has yet to provide an update on Dickerson, and will likely conduct some tests on him this week.

The Eagles will hope for good news about Dickerson's knee injury. The three-time Pro Bowler is an important member of their offensive line and they would need him firing for the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

