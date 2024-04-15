What happened to Matt Corral? Why is UFL Stallions QB not playing in NFL?

Matt Corral didn't play in the Birmingham Stallions' 33-14 home win over the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, the first time he didn't play. Instead, erstwhile-backup Adrian Martinez got the call and threw for two touchdowns.

However, it's not as if the former starter is familiar with sitting out. He has done so at least once throughout his football career. It happened during his college days; it happened in the NFL, and not it has happened in the spring leagues.

Why is Matt Corral out of NFL?

Matt Corral spent his freshman season at Mississippi (Ole Miss) backing up future DC Defenders leader Jordan Ta'amu. He played in such a limited capacity that it counted as a redshirt.

He was finally elevated to starter in 2019 on Ta'amu's graduation, but the Rebels were not a good team at the time, going 4-8 for the year, including 2-6 in SEC play. But in a COVID-impacted 2020 season, they qualified for the Outback Bowl, defeating the Indiana Hoosiers 26-20.

Corral, who fully broke out with over 3,000 passing yards and almost 30 touchdowns was adjudged that game's MVP. He then took his performance a level further as a redshirt junior, setting career-bests in rushing yards and touchdowns and TD-to-interception ratio and reaching the Sugar Bowl, where he hurt his leg in a lopsided loss to the Baylor Bears.

He was eventually drafted 94th overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft, but a Lisfranc injury ended his rookie season and led to his release.

The New England Patriots then claimed Corral off waivers, but he went AWOL from the team's facilities and eventually didn't play a game before being released.

Matt Corral finds new opportunity with Birmingham Stallions in UFL 2024

After spending the entire 2023-24 season on the sidelines, Matt Corral joined the newly reconstituted Stallions. In his first game, he threw a touchdown and interception each in a 27-14 win at the Arlington Renegades.

Corral also started the next game at the Michigan Panthers but managed only one interception before being pulled for Martinez. However, the Stallions won 20-13, thanks to four field goals by kicker Chris Blewitt, a rushing touchdown by Ricky Person Jr. and a fourth-down sack by Taco Charlton in the dying seconds of the game.