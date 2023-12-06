What happened to Mike McCarthy? Cowboys HC set to have surgery ahead of Week 14 game vs Eagles

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will reportedly undergo surgery ahead of his team's highly-anticipated clash against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.

As per reports from NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, McCarthy had been experiencing abdominal pain on Wednesday morning. Further tests and evaluation resulted in a diagnosis of acute appendicitis which requires the 60-year-old to undergo surgery later this afternoon.

Although McCarthy is expected to be released today, he might need a few days of rest before returning to coach the Cowboys. Until he returns, three Dallas coordinators will lead the practice sessions for the team.

If the medical procedure goes smoothly for McCarthy, he is expected to be on the sidelines for the Cowboys' clash against the Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10.

How have Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys fared in the 2023 NFL season?

The Dallas Cowboys have had a solid run in the 2023 season so far. Mike McCarthy's side is currently second in the NFC East, with an 8-3 record, only behind the Philadelphia Eagles (9-2).

However, the Cowboys will have the chance to go joint-top of their division with the Eagles if they beat Philadelphia in Week 14. They are on a four-game win streak and have the momentum on their side.

Dak Prescott has done a fine job leading the Dallas offense this season. The quarterback has racked up 3,234 yards and 26 touchdowns on 288 passes. He has also added 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The signal-caller will be the key for the Cowboys in Week 14 vs Philadelphia.

Dallas is on course to reach the postseason. However, reports suggest that McCarthy's future with the Cowboys relies on whether he can make a deep run into the playoffs.

McCarthy was appointed as Dallas' head coach in 2020. He led the team to the playoffs in the 2021 season but the Cowboys were eliminated in the wild card round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Last season, Dallas reached the playoffs for the second time in a row under McCarthy. The Cowboys took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round but were knocked out by the 49ers once again, this time in the divisional round.