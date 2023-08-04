What happened to Steve McMichael? Bears' legendary DT fighting another battle with ALS

Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael was hospitalized on Thursday. According to reports, the 65-year-old was admitted to the ICU, unconscious with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics.

McMichael has been battling ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) since April 2021. Due to the disease, people suffer the progressive loss of motor neurons that control voluntary muscles responsible for chewing food, talking and walking.

According to a statement from the Bears which was released last week, McMichael's health has continued to deteriorate.

McMichael was recently named one of the 12 players in the Seniors category that moved on to the next round of voting for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. His family members have said that the former Chicago star's spirit has been boosted by the recent news of his potential enshrinement.

McMichael's wife Mitsy urged fans to keep the NFL legend in their prayers. She spoke to Larry Hawley of WGN earlier this week and said:

“He (McMichael) needs to see himself enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Please pray for him to get through this. It means everything to us. Everybody knows, especially in the NFL world, that he deserves it, that his stats have always been there.”

Steve McMichael's NFL stats and career honors

The New England Patriots picked Steve McMichael in the third round of the 1980 NFL draft. The defensive tackle played one season for the team before joining the Chicago Bears.

At Chicago, McMichael spent 13 seasons and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 1986. He earned two Pro Bowl honors and two First-team All-Pro honors as well. The player joined the Green Bay Packers in 1994 on a one-year contract before calling it quits with football.

Across 15 years in the NFL, McMichael racked up 838 tackles and 95 sacks. He also managed two interceptions, 13 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries.