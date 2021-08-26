What happened to Vinny Curry? Jets DE out for the season due to rare blood disorder

Vinny Curry was poised to have a great season in 2021 with the New York Jets, but now he will have to sit and wait until next year.

The defensive end won't play this season after being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in July. Curry was initially projected to return to the field by mid-September, but doctors spotted blood clots during his recovery from spleen removal. The blood thinners he's taking will prevent him from having physical contact for the next six months.

Curry released a statement about the situation:

#Jets DE Vinny Curry will miss the entire 2021 season due to the effects of a rare blood disorder.



The Jets lose yet another pass rusher

New York Jets fans are probably screaming about the news. Curry is the second projected starter at defensive end that the Jets have lost in the past week. They also lost talented free-agent pickup Carl Lawson to a torn Achilles.

Curry's loss will be a substantial blow to the Jets. A starting-caliber veteran pass rusher costing just a little more than a million dollars is tough to find in the NFL.

Vinny Curry's career

A second-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Curry spent his first six years in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was primarily a reserve during Chip Kelly's tenure but found himself in the starting spot when Doug Pederson and Jim Schwartz were at the helm.

Starting 16 games in 2017 alongside Brandon Graham, Curry became a force against the running game, registering 42 tackles, three sacks and 18 quarterback hits. It was one of the best years of his career.

After winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles, Curry moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a three-year deal but quickly found himself back in Philadelphia after being released just a year later. He signed a couple of one-year deals to play with the Eagles in 2019 and 2020, but the changes in the coaching staff and the team's plans to get younger saw Curry out of Philadelphia.

Curry signed a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason, but his NFL future is uncertain due to recent health concerns.

