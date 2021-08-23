New York Jets' horror week in Green Bay

The New York Jets traveled to Green Bay this week to conduct joint practices with the Green Bay Packers ahead of their NFL preseason Week 2 match.
Their first practice on Wednesday went smoothly. Come Thursday, the New York Jets started a weekend from Hell, one that will alter their entire gameplan for the season and final roster, as they endured a spate of injuries.
New York Jets Hell Week: Injury listicle
DE Carl Lawson
Carl Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million deal to join the New York Jets, and was going to be the featured pass-rusher. However, he was carted off the field after rupturing his Achilles.
Lawson is now lost for the entire season, and the New York Jets will have to restructure their entire defensive line. HC Robert Saleh is at least the best man for the job, having made a top-5 defense with the San Francisco 49ers without players like Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Soloman Thomas, Richard Sherman and Ezekiel Ansah. 2020 UDFA Bryce Huff will be his likely replacement.
S Zane Lewis
Carl Lawson wasn't the only player to suffer a season-ending injury on Thursday. Second-string safety Zane Lewis suffered a severe knee injury, and was also carted off the field. He had a great transition from CB after spending 2020 with the practice squad.
DL Sheldon Rankins
There were a few minor injuries sustained on Thursday as well. Sheldon Rankins hurt his knee during the joint practice. He didn't play in the NFL preseason game against the Packers, but his injury shouldn't keep him out for long.
Rankins signed with the New York Jets in the offseason on a two-year deal for $17 million. The Jets need Rankins to heal quickly to help make up for the loss of Lawson.
WR Denzel Mims
Denzel Mims was the fourth major player to suffer an injury Thursday for the New York Jets. He suffered a hip injury, and was pulled off the field as a precaution, but was out for the preseason game.
Mims is currently 'day-to-day', and needs to have a strong preseason to remain on the roster. The New York Jets also need him healthy if they plan on trading him.
LB Jarrad Davis
Jarrad Davis suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the NFL preseason game against Green Bay. His prognosis is positive, and he should be available for the season opener. The severity of his ankle injury is unknown at the moment, though. Davis was signed in the offseason, and is currently slated as the starting SLB.
QB Mike White
Backup QB Mike White had a rib injury against the Green Bay Packers. He went 7-of-9 for 36 yards, and is the frontrunner to be the backup to QB Zach Wilson. The New York Jets already had limited quality options behind Wilson before the injury to White.
OT Conor McDermott
Conor McDermott was carted off the field in the first half with a knee injury. It's unclear how badly he wounded his knee. He is the backup LT behind Mekhi Becton, with the other two LTs already on IR.
DE Ronald Blair
Ronald Blair, one of the starting DEs, suffered a hamstring injury, and is questionable leading up to the New York Jets' last preseason game.
CB/KR Corey Ballentine
The starting KR for the New York Jets suffered a knee injury after having a 73-yard return against the Packers.
All that happened to the jets in just three days. They already have almost seven players on IR. Take a look at their depth chart; most of their second-string players in offense and starters in defense are listed as either questionable or cut.