New York Jets' horror week in Green Bay

The New York Jets traveled to Green Bay this week to conduct joint practices with the Green Bay Packers ahead of their NFL preseason Week 2 match.

Their first practice on Wednesday went smoothly. Come Thursday, the New York Jets started a weekend from Hell, one that will alter their entire gameplan for the season and final roster, as they endured a spate of injuries.

New York Jets Hell Week: Injury listicle

DE Carl Lawson

Crazy scenes at practice today for the #Jets as DE Carl Lawson was taken away injured on a cart.



In a wild twist of events #Giants HC Joe Judge showed up at Jets practice and demanded Lawson ran laps which led to his injury. pic.twitter.com/jyr9bjzTCt — Wesley Steinberg (@WesSteinberg) August 19, 2021

Carl Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million deal to join the New York Jets, and was going to be the featured pass-rusher. However, he was carted off the field after rupturing his Achilles.

Lawson is now lost for the entire season, and the New York Jets will have to restructure their entire defensive line. HC Robert Saleh is at least the best man for the job, having made a top-5 defense with the San Francisco 49ers without players like Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Soloman Thomas, Richard Sherman and Ezekiel Ansah. 2020 UDFA Bryce Huff will be his likely replacement.

S Zane Lewis

Zane Lewis has spent #Jets training camp trying to earn a spot by making the switch from CB to safety.



He's used to big challenges: He handled planes as a cadet at Air Force & overcame the speech impediment that got him bullied at times as a kid.



More: https://t.co/QiXMACSa2V pic.twitter.com/B2k37cK07k — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 17, 2021

Carl Lawson wasn't the only player to suffer a season-ending injury on Thursday. Second-string safety Zane Lewis suffered a severe knee injury, and was also carted off the field. He had a great transition from CB after spending 2020 with the practice squad.

DL Sheldon Rankins

Sheldon Rankins has one filthy spin move 👀✈️ pic.twitter.com/E10Wdbzcz7 — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) March 21, 2021

There were a few minor injuries sustained on Thursday as well. Sheldon Rankins hurt his knee during the joint practice. He didn't play in the NFL preseason game against the Packers, but his injury shouldn't keep him out for long.

Rankins signed with the New York Jets in the offseason on a two-year deal for $17 million. The Jets need Rankins to heal quickly to help make up for the loss of Lawson.

WR Denzel Mims

Robert Saleh on Denzel Mims and his big play breaking tackles



"It was awesome" pic.twitter.com/Rglv0vxsLJ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 15, 2021

Denzel Mims was the fourth major player to suffer an injury Thursday for the New York Jets. He suffered a hip injury, and was pulled off the field as a precaution, but was out for the preseason game.

Mims is currently 'day-to-day', and needs to have a strong preseason to remain on the roster. The New York Jets also need him healthy if they plan on trading him.

LB Jarrad Davis

“I think [Noah Dawkins] has done a really nice job. He’s had a 180 since OTAs. He’s been extremely detailed, getting extra meeting time, & when he’s on it, the kid can flat out fly.”



If Jarrad Davis misses time, the 2019 UDFA will get a chance#Jets pic.twitter.com/5enlIrYV8H — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 21, 2021

Jarrad Davis suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the NFL preseason game against Green Bay. His prognosis is positive, and he should be available for the season opener. The severity of his ankle injury is unknown at the moment, though. Davis was signed in the offseason, and is currently slated as the starting SLB.

QB Mike White

Mike White takes first snap of practice. James Morgan takes the second. #Jets pic.twitter.com/ocKzGb67FW — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) July 28, 2021

Backup QB Mike White had a rib injury against the Green Bay Packers. He went 7-of-9 for 36 yards, and is the frontrunner to be the backup to QB Zach Wilson. The New York Jets already had limited quality options behind Wilson before the injury to White.

OT Conor McDermott

#Jets OT Conor McDermott is down and holding his knee. Trainers & coaches surrounding him.



Man this has been some week for this team. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 21, 2021

Conor McDermott was carted off the field in the first half with a knee injury. It's unclear how badly he wounded his knee. He is the backup LT behind Mekhi Becton, with the other two LTs already on IR.

DE Ronald Blair

Welcome to the #Jets, Ronald Blair pic.twitter.com/mMBUW6swzD — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) June 1, 2021

Ronald Blair, one of the starting DEs, suffered a hamstring injury, and is questionable leading up to the New York Jets' last preseason game.

CB/KR Corey Ballentine

The starting KR for the New York Jets suffered a knee injury after having a 73-yard return against the Packers.

All that happened to the jets in just three days. They already have almost seven players on IR. Take a look at their depth chart; most of their second-string players in offense and starters in defense are listed as either questionable or cut.

