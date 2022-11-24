What happened to Von Miller? Injury status, return date, latest updates on Bills star

The Buffalo Bills are taking on the Detroit Lions in the first game of the NFL's Thanksgiving Day triple-header at Ford Field. The game was highly competitive in the first half, with both teams matching each other blow-for-blow. The Bills landed the final shot, as kicker Tyler Bass converted a field goal attempt from 47 yards out to ensure his side went into the halftime break with a 17-14 lead.

However, it wasn't all good news for the Bills. The team lost defensive superstar Von Miller midway through the second quarter. After creating separation at the line of scrimmage, Miller tried to chase down Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. But before he could rush the quarterback, his right knee felt the full brunt of Lions center Frank Ragnow's weight.

John @iam_johnw There’s a 80 % chance von miller tore his ACL There’s a 80 % chance von miller tore his ACL https://t.co/TxzujKX4Q2

Miller immediately went down and the Bills' medics rushed to the star's aide. Bills head coach Sean McDermott also ran onto the field to check on Miller. He spent most of the second quarter in the blue medical tent before being carted off the field.

The initial word from the Bills' medical staff was that Miller had suffered a knee injury. Soon after, the team announced that Miller wouldn't return to the game, indicating that the defensive star's injury was significant.

Von Miller injury: How long will Bills star be out for?

It's unclear how severe Von Miller's injury is, but it's likely that the former Super Bowl MVP will be sidelined for a significant amount of time.

Brian Sutterer MD @BrianSuttererMD You can see the tibia of Von Miller's right knee shift forward then back as the knee moves in. That mechanism would suggest ACL injury You can see the tibia of Von Miller's right knee shift forward then back as the knee moves in. That mechanism would suggest ACL injury https://t.co/gSuFcrnBTF

Video evidence suggests Miller likely suffered an ACL sprain. If it is a Grade I sprain, he will likely miss a game or two. But if his injury is more severe, his season is likely to be over. Losing Miller for the rest of the season would be a massive blow to the Buffalo Bills' chances of winning the Super Bowl.

The Bills will be hoping and praying that the pass rusher's injury is not as serious as it is feared. We will keep you posted of every update regarding Miller's injury.

