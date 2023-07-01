What did Hassan Haskins' girlfriend do? Makiah Green arrested alongside Titans RB

Makiah Green is a student at the University of Michigan, and the girlfriend of Tennessee Titans running back, Hassan Haskins.

The twenty-year-old is a model, and she has been with the former Michigan Wolverines RB since his college football days.

Green and Haskins' relationship seemed ideal for the longest until the activities of June 22, 2023. Hassan Haskins and Makiah Green allegedly got into an altercation after Haskins saw Green “liking” another man’s Instagram photo.

During the altercation, Makiah Green allegedly began throwing Haskins' shoes on the floor and ignored the Haskins' pleas to stop. Shortly after, Haskins allegedly pushed Green to the floor, flung her on the bed, and choked her with both hands, per a police report cited by numerous news outlets.

A second argument occurred on Thursday, June 29, leading to renewed violence between the young couple. The Tennessee Titans running back allegedly left Green at a public restaurant, forcing her to take an Uber to reach their shared apartment.

Upon arriving at the residence, Makiah Green allegedly flung a glass at Haskins before hiding in their bedroom, per reports. Shortly after, Haskins broke through the bedroom door, intensifying the tense situation.

Feeling even more threatened, Green allegedly ripped a chain worth $5,000 off Haskins’ neck while the former Michigan Wolverines star smashed his partner’s phone. Green is also accused of grabbing and shattering Haskins’ phone after seeing photos of naked women on it.

Hassan Haskins also alleged that Makiah Green broke his PlayStation 5 and battered him with a broom, as per news reports.

Hassan Haskins was arrested in Davidson County

Hassan Haskins was arrested in Davidson County and released after posting a $10,000 bond. Green was also charged with the incident and released on a $7,500 bond. It's worthy of note that the two no longer follow each other on social media.

The former couple is scheduled to appear before Davidson County General Sessions Judge Ana Escobar on July 10, 2023.

It remains to be seen how these events will affect Haskins' NFL career, as the league has a strict policy against violence.

