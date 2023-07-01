What happened to Hassan Haskins? Titans RB arrested for domestic violence via strangulation

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested and booked in Davidson County early Thursday morning.

He was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation but was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

The fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft allegedly committed a case of domestic violence. Reports from Scoop Nashville and ESPN NFL Nation’s Turron Davenport revealed that Haskins allegedly strangled his girlfriend, Makiah Green, after liking another man’s Instagram photo.

In another confrontation regarding their breakup, Hassan Haskins allegedly kicked through a door and cocked a handgun before saying, “I hope you would.” He did those actions in response to Green’s threat of slashing his car tires.

Meanwhile, Green was also jailed for another argument regarding their breakup. She also forcibly removed a $5,000 chain from Haskins’ neck. There is no update yet if she has been released from jail.

The Titans took Haskins with the 131st overall pick in the 2022 draft. He was the fifth player selected by the franchise last year after Treylon Burks, Roger McCreary, Nicholas Petit-Frere, and Malik Willis.

During his rookie season, Haskins played 15 games and made one start for the Titans. He finished with 25 carries for 93 yards and 11 catches for 57 yards. He played behind 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry and Jonathan Ward in the Titans’ running back depth chart.

This year, he must fight for playing time against Henry and 2023 third-round pick Tyjae Spears.

There is no update yet if the Titans will suspend Hassan Haskins for this infraction. But this incident adds to the woes Tennessee is facing.

In related news, Petit-Frere received a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. He is one of the nine players suspended for the 2023 season for betting on football games.

However, he remains on the Titans roster. Five of the nine suspended players were released by their squad.

A Glimpse of Hassan Haskins’ college football career

Haskins played four seasons for the Michigan Wolverines. In his final year at Ann Arbor, he became a Second Team All-American and a First Team All-Big Ten member.

The Missouri native finished the 2021 season with 1,327 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. He also had 18 catches for 131 yards.

His rushing touchdowns total breaks Michigan’s single-season record for rushing touchdowns. The previous record-holder, Ron Johnson, had 19 in 1968.

Hassan Haskins also had five touchdowns against Michigan’s most formidable rival, Ohio State. He also carried the ball 443 times since 2019 without a fumble.

Those attributes convinced the Tennessee Titans to make him the 11th running back selected in last year’s draft.

