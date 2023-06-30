The Indianapolis Colts waived defensive backs Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Rashod Berry for gambling violations.

A statement released by Colts general manager Chris Ballard reads:

"We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league's gambling policy. The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance."

"As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations."

About this matter, a Redditor shared ESPN’s David Payne Purdum’s tweet about one of Rodgers’ wagers.

The tweet says:

"Among Isaiah Rodgers' wagers was a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under of rushing yards on a Colts running back."

A related ESPN article revealed that Isaiah Rodgers Sr. won that bet. Conversely, he lost more for his actions.

This update led more Redditors on the NFL subreddit to leave these comments.

Sources told Pardum that Rodgers’ friend in Florida encouraged him to make hundreds of bets ranging from $25 to $50. Meanwhile, an NFL investigation saw no evidence of game manipulation concerning these violations.

Aside from Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Rashod Berry, free agent Demetrius Taylor will also receive an indefinite suspension for gambling violations. Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere received a six-game suspension for the same infraction.

These recent suspensions increased the number of suspended players for gambling violations this year to nine.

Former Detroit Lions players Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore received indefinite suspensions, while Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams got six-game suspensions. The Lions later released Cephus, Moore, and Berryhill.

Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney also received an indefinite suspension but remained with the squad.

Isaiah Rodgers wasted a golden opportunity

The former University of Massachusetts standout could have been a projected starter for the Colts this season.

With Stephon Gilmore traded to the Dallas Cowboys, Rodgers Sr. was seen as the next man up. He played 15 games last season but contributed more on special teams. He had 18 returns for 452 yards.

If not for the suspension, he and Kenny Moore II could start in the Colts’ secondary in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Instead, Julius Brents, Indianapolis’ second-round selection this year, will get the opportunity.

Brents was a First Team All-Big 12 member in his final year at Kansas State, tallying 45 tackles, four pass deflections, and four interceptions.

No one knows if Isaiah Rodgers Sr. will play in the NFL again. However, his indefinite suspension could last for an entire season and beyond.

