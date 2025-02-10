What is the highest score in an NFL game? Exploring record for most points scored by a single team

High-scoring games are usually thrilling to watch in the NFL and many other sports. In an NFL game, it's good when one team scores 40 points or more, but it's more amazing when both opposing teams contribute to historically high totals.

Given this, let's find out the highest score ever recorded in an NFL football game.

The record for the most points scored in an NFL game was set as far back as 1966, and it has remained unbroken since then. On November 27, 1966, the Washington Redskins and New York Giants scored 113 points between them.

Prior to the game, the Giants had a 1-12-1 record, making them the worst team in the league that season. Washington compounded their misery by scoring 72 points in the game.

Washington took a 34-7 lead after the second quarter of the game, and even though the Giants scored four touchdowns in the second half, it was insufficient as the Redskins won 72-41.

Together, the two teams scored an incredible 16 touchdowns, including an interception return, a punt return, and a fumble return. Till now, Washington's 72 points are still the most any team has scored in a single contest.

The Cincinnati Bengals' 58-48 victory over the Cleveland Browns in 2004—a game that saw 106 total points—was the closest the 1966 record came to being broken.

What is the highest score in an NFL Super Bowl game?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs combined for 62 points on Sunday, one of the highest-scoring Super Bowl games in history, but it still doesn't place in the top five.

In Super Bowl XXIX, the 49ers crushed the San Diego Chargers 49-26, setting a record for the highest-scoring Super Bowl ever.

Quarterback Steve Young, who established the Super Bowl scoring record with six touchdown passes, won MVP easily following the game. Wide receiver Jerry Rice received three of those passes, and running back Ricky Watters also snagged a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for a third.

Despite the lopsided defeat, the Chargers scored three touchdowns during the game. They scored in each of the four quarters, making it the first time in the championship game's history that both sides scored a touchdown in every quarter.

