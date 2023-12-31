What is illegal touching in NFL? Explaining controversy over Lions' 2-point conversion vs Cowboys

The illegal touching rule in the NFL has been a point of contention for quite some time. Just like with every other rule in professional football, the knowledge of this rule could be the difference between a win and a loss in a game.

According to Football Advantage, there are eligible and non-eligible receivers on every offensive play. That means that on any play, there are receivers who can catch passes from the quarterback and those who can't. Hence, most offensive linemen are listed as non-eligible receivers. However, there are a few exemptions in the illegal touching rule in which a tackle can be eligible to receive a pass.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened in the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys game?

In the Detroit Lions versus Dallas Cowboys game, the Lions scored a TD with 23 seconds left. Lions' head coach Dan Campbell elected to go for the game-winning two-point conversion rather than settle for a game-tying kick.

Could Commanders replace Sam Howell next year? Fire up our NFL Mock Draft Simulator to find out

The risk paid off as Jared Goff hit offensive lineman Taylor Decker for the conversion. However, Decker was called for illegal touching after officials said he did not report in as eligible. The Lions had two more attempts to win the game, but they proved futile and lost the pivotal matchup 20-19.

Following this sequence of events, NFL Twitter was thrown into delirium as fans felt the referees had cost the Lions a statement win over "America's team". Dan Campbell and Jared Goff had much to say following the loss, but unfortunately, nothing changed the results.

Expand Tweet

Why illegal touching was called in the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys game?

According to referee Brad Allen in a pool report following the game, offensive tackle Dan Skipper reported himself as eligible several times during the game. That means he was the only offensive lineman allowed to make a touchdown reception.

However, it was fellow offensive lineman Taylor Decker that made the conversion. Allen said after Skipper reported as eligible, he told the Cowboys it was No. 70 (Skipper) who was eligible and not No. 68 (Decker). The experienced referee added that because Skipper was reported as eligible and covered on the line, there was also an illegal formation penalty.

ESPN rules analyst John Parry echoed the referee's sentiments, who said that two players can report as eligible. However, during the game, he explained that Decker also lined up uncovered, which would have been a penalty even if he had reported in as eligible.

Jahmyr Gibbs or Tony Pollard? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for Week 17 Projections