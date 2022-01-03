What is the franchise tag in the NFL?

The NFL franchise tag is usually a trending topic in the offseason, but that is not always the case. Superstar players who are in the final year of their contracts are frequently talked about getting the NFL franchise tag. Some teams do not have the structure in their salary cap to offer a realistic contract and end up deciding late in the season to tag certain players.

Some fans may not fully understand exactly what the franchise tag is in the NFL. Here's a quick rundown and lesson on the NFL franchise tag and how it works.

The NFL franchise tag is a designation placed on a player who is going to become an unrestricted free agent. It is basically a one-year deal that keeps the player with the team, as long as the agreement is signed before the deadline. Teams are only allowed one franchise tag per season, regardless of whether it's an exclusive or non-exclusive type.

The NFL franchise tag is a one-year deal worth no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player's specific position.

The Green Bay Packers, for instance, have already mentioned tagging wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason. Now, here are the current top-five salaries among wide receivers:

DeAndre Hopkins - $27.25 million

Julio Jones - $22 million

Keenan Allen - $20 million

Amari Cooper - $20 million

Michael Thomas - $19.25 million

Based on the average of these salaries, Adams' NFL franchise tag would pay him around $20-21 million for the 2022 season. However, Adams has the option to decline and not sign the franchise tag.

If the player still has time remaining on his current deal and doesn't sign the tag by Week 10, the team loses its right to negotiate a contract until next season. More often than not, the NFL franchise tag is signed.

Types of franchise tags in NFL

The exclusive NFL franchise tag does not allow the player to negotiate with other teams, giving the team all negotiating rights.

With a non-exclusive deal, a player may negotiate with other teams if they wish, but their team has the right to match the offer. If they lose the player to another team after not matching the offer, they receive two first-round compensation picks.

In addition, there is no limit to the number of times a player can be tagged. For instance, Le'Veon Bell was tagged by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and 2018, although he decided to sit out the 2018 season instead of playing under the NFL franchise tag.

Overall, the NFL franchise tag gives the front office a strategy to fit their star players into the salary cap without going into the red. The tag is often criticized by players, understandably, but it benefits the team and the players in the long run. In 2022, we could see Davante Adams, Emmanuel Ogbah and Chris Godwin get the tag.

