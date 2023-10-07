What is the Jaguars’ record in London so far?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have played in England more often than any other NFL team.

The Jaguars will meet the Bills on Sunday in the second NFL game to be held in London this year. The first game took place last week at Wembley Stadium, with Jacksonville defeating the Denver Broncos.

The Jaguars have experience playing in England because they played 10 times in London prior to the matchup on Sunday. When competing in the UK, they have won five and lost as many games.

In October 2013, the Jaguars played their first game in the UK as they took on the San Francisco 49ers at Wembley Stadium. They were defeated 42–10 in that game.

Shad Khan, proprietor of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has connections to the UK. He owns Fulham Football Club, a soccer team situated in West London that competes in the Premier League, the highest level of professional soccer in England.

Having stayed in London for two weeks in a row, the Jaguars are now the first team to play consecutive international games in NFL history. The team will welcome Buffalo in Week 5, even though the Bills are scheduled to be the host in this game.

The Buffalo Bills have only played in London once in their eight games outside of American territory. That matchup was also against Jacksonville, and the Jags prevailed by a score of 34-31 in that match.

Why are there NFL games in London?

NFL games played in London since the International Series' inception in 2007 would total 36 by the end of the 2023–2024 NFL season.

London is a well-liked venue since the sport has a readily available following there, and attendance there is consistently excellent.

According to reports, the NFL holds a couple of regular-season contests in the British capital to maintain a constant presence there. A team located in London might be necessary to do this, however, this has not yet happened.

NFL games are scheduled overseas in an effort to publicize the league and increase its popularity. The games in London have attracted sizable crowds, and tickets generally sell out several weeks or days ahead of the event.