What was James Cook's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Bills RB's performance

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook just finished his second NFL season, and the 2023 campaign will stick in his memory for a long time.

The standout running back amassed 1,122 yards of rushing yards in 2023, averaging 4.7 yards per run, in addition to 445 receiving yards. Since LeSean McCoy accomplished it in 2017, Cook is the first player on the team to surpass the 1,000-yard milestone in six years.

Cook is also the first player for the Bills since Marshawn Lynch in 2007 to have a 1,000-running-yard-season in his first two years in the league.

Although the Buffalo Bills haven't been able to make it to the Super Bowl in the past few years, having a running back like Cook will probably increase their probability of winning a championship soon.

Let's examine the talented running back's performance in the 2022 Scouting Combine.

James Cook, who had an outstanding senior season for the Georgia Bulldogs, completed his workouts in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Combine. He ran a 4.42 40-yard sprint, which placed him eighth among running backs in the official standings. He only trailed Pierre Strong, Ty Chandler, D'Vonte Price, Kenneth Walker, Breece Hall and Zamir White among RBs in the 40-yard dash workout.

Cook's official combine results also include a broad jump of 10 feet, 4 inches, a vertical jump of 33 inches, and a 10-yard split drill that he finished in 1.55 seconds.

James Cook was projected to be selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, but the Buffalo Bills selected him with the 63rd overall pick in the second round.

James Cook's college football stats

James Cook was a standout player in his time playing college football at Georgia, where he played from 2018 to 2021.

Cook finished his four seasons as a college player at Georgia with 230 rushes for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns. In addition, he recorded six touchdowns and 730 yards from 67 receptions. With 297 touches, he gained 2,233 yards and 20 total touchdowns.

In 2021, Cook's senior year of college football, he ran for 728 yards and seven scores on 113 carries in addition to gaining 284 yards and four touchdowns on 27 catches. It was his most productive season throughout college.

Cook's final Georgia Bulldogs game was a victory in the College Football Playoffs. He was the top receiving outlet for the Bulldogs, with 112 yards and one touchdown on four catches, in the team's 34–11 victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl semifinal.