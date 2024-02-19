What was Joe Burrow's Wonderlic score like? Revisiting Bengals QB's numbers

The Cincinnati Bengals were considered among the teams that could go on to win the Super Bowl before the 2023 season began. However, they were out of contention after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury during Cincy's Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The 27-year-old quarterback is expected to be back in time for the 2024 campaign.

He should make a run at the postseason two years after leading the Bengals to the 2022 Championship Game. There, they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

A healthy Burrow ranks right there with the likes of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson among the next-ranked QBs in the NFL. This is after presuming Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is the undisputed best signal-caller in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So what's the Wonderlic test, and how did Burrow perform in that while preparing for life as a Pro in 2020?

Expand Tweet

What is the Wonderlic test?

Every fan feels the NFL draft is their shot at selecting a franchise QB to help them win again if they are experiencing trouble. The Wonderlic exam has historically been administered to prospective NFL draft hopefuls as part of the NFL Scouting Combine assessment process.

The Wonderlic assessment gauges a candidate's cognitive learning capacity and decision-making speed. Usually, the test contains 50 questions that test-takers are expected to answer in 12 minutes.

NFL teams have been putting draft candidates through the Wonderlic test since the late 1960s. However, when considering Wonderlic scores, QBs are examined more closely than tight ends, linebackers, defensive backs, running backs or wide receivers.

It's also important to note that a QB's Wonderlic score does not accurately predict how successful the player will be in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

What was Joe Burrow's Wonderlic score?

Joe Burrow took the Wonderlic test in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft and earned a score of 34. With that score, he was third only to the highest-scoring players that year. Nate Stanley of Iowa had the highest score, with 40, while Jake Fromm of Georgia had the second-highest, with 35.

Expand Tweet

Burrow's impressive Wonderlic test result only solidified his status as the clear top pick in the 2020 class of draft candidates. He took the test after finishing a historic season with the LSU Tigers.

His 15-0 record proved impressive as he guided the Tigers to the SEC championship, the national championship and the 2019 College Football Playoff Peach Bowl. He also received the prized Heisman Trophy for being the top college football player in 2019.

Burrow became the third straight Heisman-winning QB to be taken first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray had also been picked as No. 1 in the previous two seasons.