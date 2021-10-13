What did Jon Gruden say about Joe Biden? Email show ex-Raiders coach attacked US President

The NFL was rocked yesterday after Jon Gruden resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gruden was forced to quit the Raiders after the New York Times uncovered emails containing homophobic and transphobic language that he sent to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen.

Jon Gruden tried to defend his comments at first but later owned up to them and apologized. He also stated he never meant to hurt anyone and claimed he was 100% not racist in any sense.

Jon Gruden emails include homophobic slurs and racist comments

The emails date back to 2011, with the last one being in 2018. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was often targeted in the emails, with Jon Gruden referring to him as a "f****t" and a "clueless anti-football p***y." Gruden also used homophobic slurs while referring to multiple NFL owners, coaches and media personnel.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Don Van Natta Jr. @DVNJr The only documents from the NFL’s inquiry of a toxic workplace inside the Washington Football Team are the offensive Jon Gruden emails, leaked days after being found. No report, no findings, no emails were released/leaked by the NFL about its inquiry of Dan Snyder and the WFT. The only documents from the NFL’s inquiry of a toxic workplace inside the Washington Football Team are the offensive Jon Gruden emails, leaked days after being found. No report, no findings, no emails were released/leaked by the NFL about its inquiry of Dan Snyder and the WFT. Jon Gruden was sending these emails to the GM/President of the Washington football team. Bruce Allen was there from 2009-2019. These emails only came up because of the NFL’s investigation into Washington’s workplace. And none of Bruce’s and WFT’s emails have been released 🤔 twitter.com/dvnjr/status/1… Jon Gruden was sending these emails to the GM/President of the Washington football team. Bruce Allen was there from 2009-2019. These emails only came up because of the NFL’s investigation into Washington’s workplace. And none of Bruce’s and WFT’s emails have been released 🤔 twitter.com/dvnjr/status/1…

Jon Gruden attacked President Barack Obama and Joe Biden in emails

Jon Gruden also criticized former US President Barack Obama and honed in on his vice president and current US President, Joe Biden. Gruden called out Joe Biden for being a "nervous, clueless p***y."

David Hookstead @dhookstead Raiders coach Jon Gruden called President Joe Biden a “nervous clueless pussy” in an email.(Via @nytimes Raiders coach Jon Gruden called President Joe Biden a “nervous clueless pussy” in an email.(Via @nytimes) https://t.co/GRBwZ3Pqo9

Joe Biden wasn't Gruden's only target. He also attacked Caitlyn Jenner, Michael Sam, DeMaurice Smith and Eric Reid. Like Gruden, Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder will also have his day in court.

After all, Jon Gruden was exposed during the investigation into Dan Snyder's Washington Football Team organization. Snyder himself is facing at least a dozen sexual harassment allegations. But the NFL has seemingly protected Snyder from public ire.

Also Read

Mina Kimes @minakimes Jon Gruden’s comments confirm what many of us have long known to be true: People in power speak differently behind closed doors. This goes beyond him, and the NFL should release their findings on the WFT under Dan Snyder. (via @FirstTake Jon Gruden’s comments confirm what many of us have long known to be true: People in power speak differently behind closed doors. This goes beyond him, and the NFL should release their findings on the WFT under Dan Snyder. (via @FirstTake) https://t.co/UH8JUmRxma

After learning of Gruden's emails and allowing him to coach this past week, Raiders owner Mark Davis could be looked into. The NFL could come under fire as well for how they have handled these recent incidents.

