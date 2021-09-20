What is Jordan Mailata's net worth? Contract and salary details

Jordan Mailata is the starting offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles.

A Samoan-Australian, Mailata was selected by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mailata became only the second player in NFL draft history to be chosen by a team without having any American high school or college experience. The first was German tight end Moritz Böhringer.

Mailata's first contract with the Eagles was a four-year deal worth $2.5 million, with a signing bonus of $89,392.

The Samoan-Australian did not play any games in 2018. Having played rugby in his youth, Mailata's biggest problem in the NFL was the playbook. The player confessed this in an interview with the Philadelphia Eagles' Youtube channel.

Mailata's NFL career

After making the 53-man cut, Mailata saw no action in his first year in the league.

On December 14th, 2018, the Eagles placed the former Rugby player on the injured reserve list. He suffered a back injury categorized as a stress fracture. Another back injury forced him to miss the entire 2019 season.

Mailata's third season in the NFL started in turbulent fashion. The Eagles placed him on the COVID-19 list in July, and then activated him again in August.

In September, the OT played his first snap for the Eagles. He replaced the injured Jake Driscoll in a game against the Washington Football Team. In Week 4, Mailata had the chance to start a game for the first time due to Jason Peter's injury.

In total, Mailata played 15 games, starting 10.

Mailata's 2021 season

Head coach Nick Sirianni has named the former Rugby player the Eagles starting left tackle. Mailata competed against first-round Andre Dillard.

This September, the Samoan-Australian signed a new deal with the Eagles.

According to Adam Schefter, the player and the team agreed to a four-year $64 million extension. The value can max out to $80 million and includes $40.85 million guaranteed.

This deal makes Jordan Mailata the tenth highest-paid left tackle in the NFL. Having $40.85 million guaranteed, plus the $2.5 million he won on his former deal, Mailata's net worth is now up to $43.35 million. Not bad for a player that, before being drafted, had never played American football.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Eagles’ OT Jordan Mailata is signing a four-year, $64 million extension that could be worth up to $80 million and includes $40.85 million guaranteed, per source.



Highest-paid NFL left tackles

#1 Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers: $138 million

#2 Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens: $98.75 million

#3 Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys: $97.7 million

#4 David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers: $92 million

#5 Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans: $80 million

#6 Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons: $72.5 million

#7 Garrett Bolles, Denver Broncos: $68 million

#8 Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans: $66 million

#9 Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints: $65 million

#10 Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles: $64 million.

(Numbers via OverTheCap).

