What did Josh Allen score on the Wonderlic test? Bills QB's pre-draft numbers explored

Josh Allen hit the ground running in the NFL after joining the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He was designated the team's starter early in his first season and has remained in that position ever since.

Allen was the seventh overall pick at the 2018 NFL draft and many fans believe that his 37/50 Wonderlic test score might have been a reason why the Bills went in for the signal-caller. It was the highest score among quarterbacks in that year's class.

Allen has been lauded for his intelligent decision-making in the big league and it has been a key component of his game that has earned him two Pro Bowl honors. He has also led the Bills to the playoffs five times so far but he will want to end the franchise's long wait for a Super Bowl soon.

Here's a look at Josh Allen's results from the NFL Combine in 2018:

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds

20-yard split: 2.74 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.59 seconds

Vertical Leap: 33.5 inches

QB Ball Velocity: 62 (MPH)

20-yard shuttle: 4.40 seconds

Three Cone: 6.90 seconds

Apart from Allen's Wonderlic score, he completed his 40-yard dash in a quick 4.75 seconds. The quarterback also showcased his strong arm, with his ball velocity measuring 62 mph.

A look at Josh Allen's stats in the 2023 NFL season

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen had another impressive 2023 season with the Buffalo Bills. The quarterback finished with 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns on 385 passes. He also added 524 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Allen's stellar performances helped the Bills to an 11-6 record as they won their fourth consecutive AFC East title.

In the playoffs, Buffalo beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in the wild-card round. However, Sean McDermott's team was knocked out of the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs following a 27-24 loss in the division round.

Allen finished the postseason with 389 yards and four touchdowns on 47 passes. He also rushed for three touchdowns.