What did Justin Herbert score on the Wonderlic test? Revisiting Chargers QB's pre-draft numbers

Justin Herbert was named as the Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback soon after he was selected as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The signal-caller made an instant impact in the league and went on to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Herbert earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and has also led the Chargers to the playoffs in the 2022 season. Moreover, Los Angeles knew it was getting an intelligent quarterback when the team drafted him.

As per multiple reports, Herbert scored 39/50 on his Wonderlic test during the 2020 NFL Combine. His score is considered quite high for quarterbacks, who usually score an average of 24 on the test.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Herbert played four seasons with the Oregon Ducks before declaring for the NFL draft. The quarterback finished his collegiate career with 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns on 827 passes. He also added 560 rushing yards and scored 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Here's a look at Herbert's results from his physical performances at the 2020 NFL Combine:

40 Yard Dash: 4.68 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.75 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.62 seconds

Vertical Leap: 35.5 inches

20 Yd Shuttle: 4.46 seconds

Three Cone: 7.06 seconds

Herbert impressed with his 40-yard dash at the combine, completing the drill in a relatively quick 4.68 seconds. He also flaunted his athleticism when he did a 35.5-inch vertical leap at the event.

How did Justin Herbert fare in the 2023 NFL season?

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert had a relatively underwhelming season in 2023. The quarterback threw for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns on 297 passes. He also rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns across 13 regular season games for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Unfortunately, Herbert's season was cut short in Week 14 after he suffered a fracture in his right index finger during the game against the Denver Broncos. He underwent surgery and is expected to return for the Chargers before their 2024 season gets underway.