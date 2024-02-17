What kind of car does Travis Kelce drive? All about Chiefs TE's luxury $1,370,000 collection 

Travis Kelce has become one of the best tight ends in the NFL since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. He has won three Super Bowls and holds several records in the league.

Although Kelce is often in the spotlight in the NFL, he tends to garner attention with his off-field life. The nine-time Pro Bowler had the spotlight on him last season after it was confirmed that he was dating pop icon Taylor Swift. The latter had made several appearances at football stadiums to watch Kelce in action.

In September last year, Kelce and Swift were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The two toured around Kansas City in Kelce's swanky 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible.

Since then, fans have been curious to learn more about Kelce's car collection, worth over $1,370,000. He reportedly has nine cars in his garage and often switches between them, depending on his mood.

Here's the complete list of Kelce's car collection:

Travis Kelce's Car Collection Price Aston Martin Vanquish $300,000 Aston Martin Vantage $146,986 GMC Terrain SUV $31,995 Land Rover Range Rover GMC $150,000 Mercedes-AMG G63 $179,000 1970 Custom Chevrolet Chevelle SS $149,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost $400,000 GMC Hummer $80,000 Cadillac Escalade $84,000

The most expensive car that Kelce owns is a Rolls-Royce Ghost, worth a staggering $400,000. The cheapest car in his garage is a GMC Terrain SUV, reportedly worth $31,995.

Travis Kelce net worth: How much is the Chief's TE worth in 2024?

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

According to reports, Travis Kelce is worth around $50 million in 2024. He has made a fortune through his 11 years in the NFL.

Kelce reportedly signed a mammoth four-year, $57.25 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in Aug. 2020, which kicked in after the 2022 season. His deal included $22.75 million in guaranteed money ($20.75 million was guaranteed at signing). As per Spotrac, the Chiefs tight end has made $76,943,975 in career earnings.

Moreover, Kelce's net worth is boosted through his endorsement deals with Nike, Amazon, L'Homme, Helzberg Diamonds and Pfizer, among other top brands.