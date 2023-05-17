Lamar Jackson contract extension: How does Ravens QB's $260 million renewal affect power packed AFC division?

Every offseason, there is one key move or decision that defines it. This year, it was the Lamar Jackson saga. It's not often we see one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL being put on a franchise tag, but that is exactly what the Baltimore Ravens did with Jackson. He didn't take kindly to that decision, so he demanded a trade.

Eventually, on the eve of the 2023 NFL draft, both sides came to an agreement that made Jackson the highest-paid player in league history. The Ravens know the difference he makes to their team when he is on the field as opposed to off it. When Jackson is healthy and firing, the Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL, even though he's had limited weapons on offense throughout his time in Baltimore.

This long-term commitment to Jackson means an already-stacked AFC just becomes that much harder. In a confernce that already boasts Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence and many more elite quarterbacks, the renewal of Lamar Jackson's contract makes the AFC even more unpredicatble but extremely exciting for fans of the sport.

Lamar Jackson is capable of single-handedly winning games. But since he was drafted by the Ravens in 2018, he's not been allowed the luxury that many other young quarterbacks had in the form of offensive weapons. However, that is no longer the case.

Even before Jackson signed his extension, the Ravens went to work in free agency, securing the services of wide receiver duo Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Aghlor. They doubled down in the draft, selecting Zay Flowers in the first round to join them in a wide receiver room that already had Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. Couple that with All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews and a healthy J.K. Dobbins in the backfield, and suddenly you have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

The Ravens showed their loyalty to Lamar Jackson by not only giving him that long-term contract but surrounding him with enough weapons to allow him to reach the next level.

Will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens face stiff competition in the AFC?

Although the Baltimore Ravens have significantly improved, the AFC is littered with good teams and elite quarterbacks. There will be no easy games. With the arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Sean Peyton in the conference, the road to the Super Bowl just got even harder.

That being said, Lamar Jackson's skillset is so unique it makes it extremely difficult for teams to gameplan against him. Not only do opposing defenses have to account for Jackson's running ability, but the options in the passing game also make the Ravens almost impossible to deal with.

Unlike some of the other teams in the AFC, the Ravens actually have a good young defense to go with their high-powered offense. If the Ravens, and particularly Lamar Jackson, can stay healthy, they will surely be one of the favorites to win it all.

