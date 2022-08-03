What is Lewis Hamilton's net worth? F1 legend becomes part-owner of the Denver Broncos 

The Denver Broncos have had several different owners over the years. Walmart heir Rob Walton and his ownership group have become the most recent after they purchased the team for over $4 billion. They are the most recent NFL team to undergo a change in ownership.

The ownership change comes after Joe Ellis, the president and CEO decided to sell the team. The deal hasn't been made official just yet, as the NFL is reviewing everything.

Now, Lewis Hamilton, one of the greatest F1 drivers ever, has joined their group. He slides in amongst the richest of the rich, which begs the question: How rich is he?

Lewis Hamilton net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lewis Hamilton's net worth is a staggering $285 million. Also, according to them, Hamilton makes $50 million a year thanks to his endorsements and incredible skills on the track.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton

the team #LetsRide Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he madethe team Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he madethe team 😂 #LetsRide 🐎🔥 https://t.co/TSLQdPM8Hz

Hamilton is widely considered the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time, thanks in large part to his long and illustrious career. He joined F1 in 2007 and came second that season.

After that, Hamilton went on to take the first position seven times. He came second two more times. He has never finished below fifth in a season, though he's currently sixth in the season that is ongoing.

Hamilton has the most career wins, most pole positions, most podium finishes, most career points, most laps led, and many other astounding records.

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Lewis Hamilton has joined the ownership team of the Denver Broncos Lewis Hamilton has joined the ownership team of the Denver Broncos 🏈 https://t.co/0yZfAho76l

The new Denver Broncos part-owner is considered the GOAT for good reason. In all of sports, not many athletes hold that many records.

Who are the Denver Broncos' owners?

The initial sale of the Broncos from Joe Ellis was to the Walton-Penner group. That was headed up by the son of Walmart founder Rob Walton.

The rest of the group included Walton's daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, her husband, Greg Penner, and co-CEO of Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson, making for one of the most high-profile ownership groups in sports.

Now, Lewis Hamilton becomes the latest addition to the group as the fine details of the purchase are ironed out. The NFL will continue to review and it can take up to 90 days for them to finalize a purchase.

Walton welcomed the newest member of their team in a statement:

"We're delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.''

Denver Broncos Training Camp

The Denver Broncos and perhaps their new owners open the 2022 season against the Seattle Seahawks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far