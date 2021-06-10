What it's like to be on the field and bask in the experience at Sofi Stadium

Sofi Stadium is the contemporary home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, there has been limited access to the magnificent stadium. That being said, this particular writer managed to get access to LA's latest NFL facility. Here's what it feels like to be on the field at Sofi Stadium.

Before stepping onto the field, this writer went on a tour of several different parts of Sofi Stadium, including the exclusive VIP booths and rooms. As the NFL gods smiled on me, I circled the facility and eventually reached the bottom floor. On the bottom floor is a massive hallway that circles Sofi Stadium. If one circles around far enough, they'll eventually reach one of the tunnels onto the field.

The tunnel starts at the outside edge and goes about 150 yards until it reaches the field. The tour allowed participants to run out onto the field like the players on game day. They also graciously played some adrenaline-inducing music to ramp up the experience. The whole ordeal simulated feelings of anticipation similar to what we imagine players must feel right before running out onto the field before a real game.

On the field at Sofi Stadium

When running onto the field, the first step onto the grass makes one feel like they are stepping on padding. There is a little extra bounce with each step on the field, as compared to the cement lining the floors throughout the rest of the facility. Upon looking down and feeling the grass, it becomes clear that the grass is turf with tiny rubber pellets embedded deep in the surface.

After looking up from the grass, the next noticeable aspect was that it was rather warm on the field. Sofi Stadium was not as cool as some other indoor arenas. There was a little breeze emanating from the massive fans throughout the stadium.

AT&T Stadium

Looking up at the ceiling, the enormous screen hanging from it steals the show. Put simply, it makes the screen at AT&T Stadium look like an old CRT offering. Per the tour guide, the screen has full 4K and HDR.

Lastly, it was possible to hear a plane flying almost directly overhead. This could be a small factor that affects the game. While the plane was quiet enough that it probably could not be heard over the sound of thousands of fans screaming, it might be heard in certain situations. For instance, it might be heard when the Los Angeles Rams or Los Angeles Chargers' offense or kicking team is out on the field.

In the end, standing on the field of the stadium and looking up at the rows of seats, one can only imagine how some of the greats would have loved to make their fans roar their name in this same spot.

