"What do we have to lose here?" - When Baker Mayfield recalled starting for Rams on TNF vs. Raiders 2 days after signing

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was struggling with the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 season. After a string of poor performances, Mayfield was subsequently waived by the Panthers in December. He had fallen from being the top draft pick in the 2018 class to being labelled a bust. However, Mayfield's career received a glimmer of hope within 24 hours as he was picked up by the LA Rams.

On the 'Pardon My Take' Podcast in July 2024, Mayfield recalled how he prepared to play for the Rams just two days after signing up. He said,

“We ride down to SO-FI together from Thousand Oaks and the whole way I'm like, ‘Sh*t, let's just do it.’ Let it fly like, what do we have to lose here.”

While the Las Vegas Raiders were fighting for a playoff spot, an injury-ridden Rams were already out of playoff contention. It was a perfect underdog moment for the Rams and coach Sean McVay, which took place at the SoFi stadium on a Thursday that looked like a Hollywood script.

A desperate Rams picked up Mayfield’s existing contract without hesitation since they had lost quarterback Matthew Stafford for the season. However, playing a game on his arrival was a surprise for Mayfield as well, but it came out of necessity as backup QB John Walford was injured.

Baker Mayfield was released on Tuesday, flew to LA for a practice session on Wednesday, and played against the Raiders on Thursday. Despite his hectic schedule, he led the Rams to a 17-16 victory that made the moment even more memorable for fans. It also marked a revival of his dying career.

Baker Mayfield revived his career with a memorable comeback performance

Baker Mayfield was going through a poor patch of form with the Browns in 2021 and the Panthers in 2022. In the seven games that he played for the Panthers, he started in six games but passed for 1313 yards for six touchdowns with six interceptions. He also received a QB rating of 18.2 from ESPN, the lowest among all qualified QBs.

Despite having no meaningful practice, Mayfield completed 22 of his 35 passes for 230 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions against the Raiders. But the highlight of this game was a 98-yard game-winning drive that culminated in a 23-yard touchdown.

Baker Mayfield’s unexpected clutch performance earned him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, marking a significant highlight of his career.

