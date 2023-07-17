What is Luke Kuechly doing now? Panthers legend's 2023 career explored

Luke Kuechly, a renowned figure in the world of football, made an indelible mark during his illustrious eight-year career with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL.

Known for his exceptional skills as a middle linebacker, Kuechly quickly rose to prominence after being named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012. The following year, he was honored with the prestigious title of Defensive Player of the Year, making him the league's most formidable defensive force.

Throughout his career, Kuechly's consistency and remarkable performances earned him seven All-Pro team selections and Pro Bowl appearances.

However, despite his continued dominance, Kuechly made the surprising decision to retire after the 2019 season. Since then, fans have eagerly wondered about the post-football life of this Panthers legend.

In this exploration of Kuechly's 2023 career, we delve into what he is doing now as he transitions from the gridiron to new ventures.

After retiring, Kuechly served as a pro scout for the Panthers. He later joined their broadcasting team, providing analysis and commentary. He is also coaching young football players alongside Greg Olsen, cementing his post-NFL legacy.

Why did Luke Kuechly retire?

Luke Kuechly's decision to retire was influenced by his history of concussions and concerns over the long-term effects of repetitive head trauma. Suffering multiple concussions from 2015 to 2017, including a severe Grade 3 concussion, highlighted the risks he faced.

Luke Kuechly injured during New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers in 2016

Despite his impressive performance in his final season, past injuries, including shoulder surgery and a torn labrum, took a toll. A particularly frightening head injury during a 2016 game further emphasized the potential dangers.

Protecting his health and reducing the risk of developing further complications led Kuechly to retire at the age of 28.

Luke Kuechly's Post-Retirement Journey

Following his retirement from professional football, Luke Kuechly took a well-deserved break for a year before rejoining the Carolina Panthers organization in a different capacity. He returned as a pro scout, immersing himself in evaluating talent and contributing his expertise to the team.

However, after one season, Kuechly made the decision to step away once again. He expressed his eagerness to engage in outdoor activities like hunting and fishing, and to create lasting memories with loved ones.

Luke Kuechly

In an exciting development last June, Kuechly embarked on a new endeavor as part of the Panthers' radio broadcasting team. This allowed him to stay connected to the sport he loves and share his wealth of knowledge and insights with fans. Throughout the 2022 season, the legendary linebacker joined the broadcast team for seven games, providing expert analysis and commentary.

Kuechly also finds fulfillment in coaching the younger generation. He now mentors a group of 12-year-old football players alongside his former Panthers teammate, Greg Olsen. This role allows him to impart his wisdom, ensuring that his football legacy continues to thrive beyond his playing years.

NFL Players Who Opted Out at the Height of their Careers

Luke Kuechly decided to retire from professional football at the age of 28. He joined a select group of star players who stepped away from the game early in their careers.

Quarterback Andrew Luck and tight end Rob Gronkowski took early retirements from the game due to the long-term health implications of playing in the league. Notably, both Gronkowski and Luck made the surprising decision to leave the sport at the age of 29. While Gronkowski briefly returned to the league after a year, he eventually retired for the second time in 2022.

Similarly, former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders and Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson also chose to retire at the age of 30, adding to the list of players who opted for early retirement in the NFL.

These individuals' choices to prioritize their well-being and long-term health have sparked discussions about the physical toll that professional football can take on athletes.

