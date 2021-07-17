What are the Madden 22 pre-order bonuses?

Madden 22 is set to be released on August 20th, 2021. Fortunately for players, there is still time to pre-order a copy and receive all the exclusive perks.
Madden 22 has three different pre-order options to choose from: Standard, MVP, and Dynasty.
Madden 22 pre-order bonuses
Dynasty
The Madden 22 Dynasty package is the most luxurious of the three pre-order options. One of the best perks of this package is that you receive access to the game three days earlier (on August 17th). You can purchase this pre-order for $120 on console.
Here is everything included in the Madden 22 Dynasty pre-order bundle:
- 3-Day Early Access to Madden 22 - August 17th, 2021
- Dual Entitlement - Easy upgrade to XBOX X/S and PS5 systems
- 100 Staff points - Used to upgrade franchise staff, players, and gameday performances
- Tom Brady Player Class 10 Progression - Tom Brady player that starts at Level 10 of General Player Class; used to earn rewards in Face of the Franchise United We Rise and The Yard.
- Madden 22 Cover Athlete Capsule with Tom Brady Gear - Avatar receives custom Tom Brady-inspired vanity gear
- Legend Athlete Capsule - Avatar gear inspired by a legend athlete
- Your choice of one of these players:
- Bears: Khalil Mack
- Bengals: Jessie Bates III
- Bills: Josh Allen
- Broncos: Von Miller
- Browns: Myles Garrett
- Buccaneers: Lavonte David
- Cardinals: DeAndre Hopkins
- Chargers: Joey Bosa
- Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu
- Colts: Quenton Nelson
- Cowboys: Amari Cooper
- Dolphins: Mike Gesicki
- Eagles: Fletcher Cox
- Falcons: Calvin Ridley
- 49ers: George Kittle
- Giants: Saquon Barkley
- Jaguars: Myles Jack
- Jets: Marcus Maye
- Lions: Frank Ragnow
- Packers: Davante Adams
- Panthers: Christian McCaffrey
- Patriots: Stephon Gilmore
- Raiders: Darren Waller
- Rams: Aaron Donald
- Ravens: Marlon Humphrey
- Saints: Michael Thomas
- Seahawks: Russell Wilson
- Steelers: T.J. Watt
- Texans: Laremy Tunsil
- Titans: Derrick Henry
- Vikings: Harrison Smith
- Washington: Chase Young
- Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes Elite Item
- Limited Time Madden Ultimate Team Challenges during the early access period
- Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes Curated Legends pack - MUT packs that include 10 offense Legends (elite) players and 10 defense Legends (elite) players
- 22 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy packs - Allows you to choose one NFL team and receive 2 Gold or better players and 3 Silver or better players from that team
- Elite Madden Mobile Starter Pack - To use on the mobile version
MVP
The Madden 22 MVP bundle is the second-best pre-order package. It can be purchased for $100.
Here is everything included in the Madden 22 MVP pre-order bundle:
- 60 Staff points - Used to upgrade Franchise staff, players, and gameday performances
- 3-Day Early Access to Madden 22 - August 17th, 2021
- Dual Entitlement - Easy upgrade to XBOX X/S and PS5 systems
- Tom Brady Player Class 10 Progression - Tom Brady player that starts at Level 10 of General Player Class; used to earn rewards in Face of the Franchise United We Rise and The Yard.
- Madden 22 Cover Athlete Capsule with Tom Brady Gear - Avatar receives custom Tom Brady-inspired vanity gear
- Your choice of one of these players:
- Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes Elite Item
- 11 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy packs - Allows you to choose one NFL team and receive 2 Gold or better players and 3 Silver or better players from that team
Standard
The Madden 22 Standard or basic pre-order bundle can be bought for $70 or $60. While PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders cost $70, PS4 and Xbox One pre-orders cost $60.
Here is everything included in the Madden 22 Standard pre-order bundle:
- 20 Staff points - Used to upgrade Franchise staff, players, and gameday performances
- Tom Brady Player Class 10 Progression - Tom Brady player that starts at Level 10 of General Player Class; used to earn rewards in Face of the Franchise United We Rise and The Yard.
- Madden 22 Cover Athlete Capsule with Tom Brady Gear - Avatar receives custom Tom Brady-inspired vanity gear
- Your choice of one of these players:
