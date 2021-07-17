What are the Madden 22 pre-order bonuses?

Madden 22 is set to be released on August 20th, 2021. Fortunately for players, there is still time to pre-order a copy and receive all the exclusive perks.

Madden 22 has three different pre-order options to choose from: Standard, MVP, and Dynasty.

Madden 22 pre-order bonuses

Dynasty

Madden 22 Dynasty package pre-order

The Madden 22 Dynasty package is the most luxurious of the three pre-order options. One of the best perks of this package is that you receive access to the game three days earlier (on August 17th). You can purchase this pre-order for $120 on console.

Here is everything included in the Madden 22 Dynasty pre-order bundle:

3-Day Early Access to Madden 22 - August 17th, 2021

Dual Entitlement - Easy upgrade to XBOX X/S and PS5 systems

100 Staff points - Used to upgrade franchise staff, players, and gameday performances

Tom Brady Player Class 10 Progression - Tom Brady player that starts at Level 10 of General Player Class; used to earn rewards in Face of the Franchise United We Rise and The Yard.

Madden 22 Cover Athlete Capsule with Tom Brady Gear - Avatar receives custom Tom Brady-inspired vanity gear

Legend Athlete Capsule - Avatar gear inspired by a legend athlete

Your choice of one of these players:

Bears: Khalil Mack Bengals: Jessie Bates III Bills: Josh Allen Broncos: Von Miller Browns: Myles Garrett Buccaneers: Lavonte David Cardinals: DeAndre Hopkins Chargers: Joey Bosa Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu Colts: Quenton Nelson Cowboys: Amari Cooper Dolphins: Mike Gesicki Eagles: Fletcher Cox Falcons: Calvin Ridley 49ers: George Kittle Giants: Saquon Barkley Jaguars: Myles Jack Jets: Marcus Maye Lions: Frank Ragnow Packers: Davante Adams Panthers: Christian McCaffrey Patriots: Stephon Gilmore Raiders: Darren Waller Rams: Aaron Donald Ravens: Marlon Humphrey Saints: Michael Thomas Seahawks: Russell Wilson Steelers: T.J. Watt Texans: Laremy Tunsil Titans: Derrick Henry Vikings: Harrison Smith Washington: Chase Young

Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes Elite Item

Limited Time Madden Ultimate Team Challenges during the early access period

Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes Curated Legends pack - MUT packs that include 10 offense Legends (elite) players and 10 defense Legends (elite) players

22 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy packs - Allows you to choose one NFL team and receive 2 Gold or better players and 3 Silver or better players from that team

Elite Madden Mobile Starter Pack - To use on the mobile version

MVP

Madden NFL 22 cover athletes are Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes (MVP Edition). Releases on August 17. Via ESPN app. pic.twitter.com/XaO0OP4lp6 — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) June 17, 2021

The Madden 22 MVP bundle is the second-best pre-order package. It can be purchased for $100.

Here is everything included in the Madden 22 MVP pre-order bundle:

60 Staff points - Used to upgrade Franchise staff, players, and gameday performances

3-Day Early Access to Madden 22 - August 17th, 2021

Dual Entitlement - Easy upgrade to XBOX X/S and PS5 systems

Tom Brady Player Class 10 Progression - Tom Brady player that starts at Level 10 of General Player Class; used to earn rewards in Face of the Franchise United We Rise and The Yard.

Madden 22 Cover Athlete Capsule with Tom Brady Gear - Avatar receives custom Tom Brady-inspired vanity gear

Your choice of one of these players:

Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes Elite Item

11 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy packs - Allows you to choose one NFL team and receive 2 Gold or better players and 3 Silver or better players from that team

Standard

3 weeks of #Madden22 All-Access completed ✔️



You won't want to miss next week's EA Play Live Spotlight on Scouting ⤵️ https://t.co/BWjHqPBN3N pic.twitter.com/8fN95NIrpj — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 13, 2021

The Madden 22 Standard or basic pre-order bundle can be bought for $70 or $60. While PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders cost $70, PS4 and Xbox One pre-orders cost $60.

Here is everything included in the Madden 22 Standard pre-order bundle:

20 Staff points - Used to upgrade Franchise staff, players, and gameday performances

Tom Brady Player Class 10 Progression - Tom Brady player that starts at Level 10 of General Player Class; used to earn rewards in Face of the Franchise United We Rise and The Yard.

Madden 22 Cover Athlete Capsule with Tom Brady Gear - Avatar receives custom Tom Brady-inspired vanity gear

Your choice of one of these players:

