What are the Madden 22 pre-order bonuses?

Tom Brady x Madden 22
Wesley D Keefer
ANALYST
Modified Jul 16, 2021, 09:44 PM ET

1 hr ago

Feature

Madden 22 is set to be released on August 20th, 2021. Fortunately for players, there is still time to pre-order a copy and receive all the exclusive perks.

Madden 22 has three different pre-order options to choose from: Standard, MVP, and Dynasty.

Madden 22 pre-order bonuses

Dynasty

Madden 22 Dynasty package pre-order
Madden 22 Dynasty package pre-order

The Madden 22 Dynasty package is the most luxurious of the three pre-order options. One of the best perks of this package is that you receive access to the game three days earlier (on August 17th). You can purchase this pre-order for $120 on console.

Here is everything included in the Madden 22 Dynasty pre-order bundle:

  • 3-Day Early Access to Madden 22 - August 17th, 2021
  • Dual Entitlement - Easy upgrade to XBOX X/S and PS5 systems
  • 100 Staff points - Used to upgrade franchise staff, players, and gameday performances
  • Tom Brady Player Class 10 Progression - Tom Brady player that starts at Level 10 of General Player Class; used to earn rewards in Face of the Franchise United We Rise and The Yard.
  • Madden 22 Cover Athlete Capsule with Tom Brady Gear - Avatar receives custom Tom Brady-inspired vanity gear
  • Legend Athlete Capsule - Avatar gear inspired by a legend athlete
  • Your choice of one of these players:
  1. Bears: Khalil Mack
  2. Bengals: Jessie Bates III
  3. Bills: Josh Allen
  4. Broncos: Von Miller
  5. Browns: Myles Garrett
  6. Buccaneers: Lavonte David
  7. Cardinals: DeAndre Hopkins
  8. Chargers: Joey Bosa
  9. Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu
  10. Colts: Quenton Nelson
  11. Cowboys: Amari Cooper
  12. Dolphins: Mike Gesicki
  13. Eagles: Fletcher Cox
  14. Falcons: Calvin Ridley
  15. 49ers: George Kittle
  16. Giants: Saquon Barkley
  17. Jaguars: Myles Jack
  18. Jets: Marcus Maye
  19. Lions: Frank Ragnow
  20. Packers: Davante Adams
  21. Panthers: Christian McCaffrey
  22. Patriots: Stephon Gilmore
  23. Raiders: Darren Waller
  24. Rams: Aaron Donald
  25. Ravens: Marlon Humphrey
  26. Saints: Michael Thomas
  27. Seahawks: Russell Wilson
  28. Steelers: T.J. Watt
  29. Texans: Laremy Tunsil
  30. Titans: Derrick Henry
  31. Vikings: Harrison Smith
  32. Washington: Chase Young
  • Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes Elite Item
  • Limited Time Madden Ultimate Team Challenges during the early access period
  • Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes Curated Legends pack - MUT packs that include 10 offense Legends (elite) players and 10 defense Legends (elite) players
  • 22 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy packs - Allows you to choose one NFL team and receive 2 Gold or better players and 3 Silver or better players from that team
  • Elite Madden Mobile Starter Pack - To use on the mobile version

MVP

The Madden 22 MVP bundle is the second-best pre-order package. It can be purchased for $100.

Here is everything included in the Madden 22 MVP pre-order bundle:

  • 60 Staff points - Used to upgrade Franchise staff, players, and gameday performances
  • 3-Day Early Access to Madden 22 - August 17th, 2021
  • Dual Entitlement - Easy upgrade to XBOX X/S and PS5 systems
  • Tom Brady Player Class 10 Progression - Tom Brady player that starts at Level 10 of General Player Class; used to earn rewards in Face of the Franchise United We Rise and The Yard.
  • Madden 22 Cover Athlete Capsule with Tom Brady Gear - Avatar receives custom Tom Brady-inspired vanity gear
  • Your choice of one of these players:
  • Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes Elite Item
  • 11 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy packs - Allows you to choose one NFL team and receive 2 Gold or better players and 3 Silver or better players from that team

Standard

The Madden 22 Standard or basic pre-order bundle can be bought for $70 or $60. While PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders cost $70, PS4 and Xbox One pre-orders cost $60.

Here is everything included in the Madden 22 Standard pre-order bundle:

  • 20 Staff points - Used to upgrade Franchise staff, players, and gameday performances
  • Tom Brady Player Class 10 Progression - Tom Brady player that starts at Level 10 of General Player Class; used to earn rewards in Face of the Franchise United We Rise and The Yard.
  • Madden 22 Cover Athlete Capsule with Tom Brady Gear - Avatar receives custom Tom Brady-inspired vanity gear
  • Your choice of one of these players:
Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
