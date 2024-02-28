What does it mean to put a franchise tag on NFL player? Exploring all major details in 2024 offseason

The franchise tag is a unique one-year contract that exists in the NFL. A franchise can tag one player every offseason, essentially tying them to a non-negotiated salary for the upcoming season.

Hence, the only players that can be placed on the franchise tag are the ones who are set to become free agents. The franchise tag cannot be used to alter a player's salary in the middle of an existing contract.

Furthermore, franchises are relatively careful with the use of franchise tags. Typically, an NFL franchise tags a vital player for a season if long-term negotiations are unsuccessful. It gives them a whole year to get through with negotiations.

Types of franchise tags

There are two types of franchise tags, namely, the exclusive tag and the non-exclusive tag. Here's a brief rundown on both:

1. Exclusive franchise tag

An exclusive franchise tag is a tag that stops a player from negotiating with any other team as they would during the free agency period, and it will pay the tagged player a fully guaranteed salary.

2. Non-exclusive tag

On the other hand, a non-exclusive franchise tag allows the player to negotiate with other franchises. Here, if the primary franchise elects to let the player leave, they'll be entitled to compensation for two first-round draft picks.

What are the franchise tag values for each position in 2024?

Here's a look at the cost of franchise-tagging players in 2024, according to BET MGM:

Quarterback - $38,301,000

Running Back - $11,951,000

Wide Receiver - $21,816,000

Tight End - $12,693,000

Offensive lineman - $20,985,000

Defensive Tackle - $22,102,000

Defensive End - $21,324,000

Linebacker - $24,007,000

Cornerback - $19,802,000

Safety - $17,123,000

Kicker/Punter - $5,984,000

NFL players with the franchise tag in 2024

Some franchises have tagged vital players ahead of the upcoming season. According to CBS Sports, here's a list of the stars set to play on the tag in 2024:

Tee Higgins, Wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals - confirmed Brian Burns, Linebacker, Carolina Panthers - reported Antoine Winfield Jr., Safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - reported L'Jarius Sneed, Cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs - reported