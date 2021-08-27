What did Myles Garrett say about Logan Paul? Browns star upsets Paul brothers

Myles Garrett is one of the strongest humans in the world, and he knows that. The Cleveland Browns defensive end, a former first-overall pick in the NFL Draft, has recently said he would easily beat YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul, even though he's got no plans of actually fighting Paul:

'I'd beat the brakes off of Logan Paul, but I have bigger fish to fry. I got a career to take care of," Garrett said in an interview. "I feel like I'd like to be like Jim Brown, like he expanded his whole avenues of where he was going and what he was doing," Garrett explained.

"I'd like to do voiceover work with certain shows that I've watched, like anime. That'd be real fun. Get into movies and TV shows, and find a way to just stay busy, as well as to entertain that historical and paleontological side in my brain that wants to go do things all over the world."

Would Garrett easily win a boxing match against Paul?

But Jake Paul, Logan's brother, was upset with the comments, as he wasn't so sure if Garrett would end his brother in a fight:

"Stick to football, my friend. I like Myles, I have nothing against him. He's an amazing player, but you saw what happened when Nate Robinson from the NBA tried to get into the ring. People don't realize it's a whole different sport."

My brother sparred against all of the Gronkowski brothers who are 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6, 6-foot-7, and he took them all down in the same sparring session. People don't realize this is a sport where time and experience is really the only thing that gets you better. So long story short, my brother would knock him out, no question. But nothing against Myles."

Whether what Garrett said is true or not, the fact is that he can't allow himself any distractions as he enters a pivotal season in his career. The Cleveland Browns are one of the main contenders for the AFC's Super Bowl spot and the defensive end is one of the main superstars on the roster.

On the other end, Logan Paul's last fight was an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather in June.

Garrett is a strong human being and he probably has the better physique of the two. But Paul has a lot more experience as a boxer and, considering Myles wouldn't have much practice time on a daily basis because of his NFL career, the former YouTuber may be a worthy underdog.

As of now, we can only speculate.

