What network is Super Bowl 2024 on? Big game coverage details, TV schedule and more 

Super Bowl 2024 is fast approaching. With only the conference championship matchups remaining this season, we will soon know the two teams that will compete in this year's big game.

Apart from hosting the final game of the NFL postseason, the Super Bowl has its set of unique attractions. Over the years, the event has garnered interest for its iconic pregame ceremonies and star-studded halftime shows.

This year, the Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It marks the first time that a Super Bowl will be held in the state of Nevada. The game will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is Super Bowl 2024 on?

The 2024 Super Bowl will be broadcast live on the CBS network

CBS will have the rights to broadcast Super Bowl 2024. Fans can also livestream the event on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analysis) will be in the announcers' booth for the big game in Las Vegas. Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn will be the network's sideline reporters.

Interestingly, no sole network has the permanent rights to broadcast the Super Bowl. The event is shared alternatively in a rotation among three networks — NBC, CBS, and Fox.

Fox will be given broadcast rights for Super Bowl 59, while NBC will have a turn to telecast Super Bowl 60. ABC will also join the wheel as the fourth network from Super Bowl 61 onwards.

When do Super Bowl 2024 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the 2024 Super Bowl are expected to go on sale by Friday, Feb. 9, just two days before the big event.

The four teams in contention to play in this year's Super Bowl are the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship game will take place on Sunday, Jan. 28, with kickoff at 3:00 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Meanwhile, the Lions-49ers matchup will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.