What is NFL Academy? Program’s graduates continue to join Division I colleges

The NFL has always shown commitment to the development of football at the grassroots. The league body has continuously invested in the growth of the sport across the United States, which has seen it flourish over the course of time.

One of the biggest ambitions of the NFL is to see the sport gain prominence outside the United States. Football isn't such a popular sport outside of America. There are not many foreign players in the NFL and in a bid to change this narrative, NFL Academy was introduced.

The NFL Academy was established in September 2019. It effectively stands as a significant endeavor by the NFL with the purpose of leveraging American football to generate transformative prospects for youths across the globe.

With the NFL Academy, student-athletes aged 16-19 are presented with a unique prospect. They can integrate their education with a comprehensive life skills program and an intensive sports training regimen, all under the supervision of dedicated professional coaches.

As a result of the pandemic, the NFL Academy's inaugural season was delayed until 2022. However, since its launch, the Academy has actively taken part in various camps held in the United States. During these events, team members have had the opportunity to closely interact with several NFL players, gaining valuable firsthand experiences.

NFL Academy represents a pathway for players across the globe

NFL Academy

Unlike the NBA, there's no clear pathway for international players to enter the NFL draft. This often creates hurdles and roadblocks for players around the globe who have aspirations of playing professionally in the league.

The concept of the NFL Academy adequately eliminates this. Graduates of the academy have the opportunity to commit to NCAA Division I colleges, which gives them a clear path to the NFL. This is a brilliant opportunity for young football players throughout the world.

The academy now has a couple of graduates playing college football in the United States. These include Seydou Traore of Arkansas State, Darren Agu of Vanderbilt, Tyler Harvey-Fallows of Troy University as well as Emmanuel Okoye who recently committed to Tennessee.

The NFL Academy has now established its operations within the state-of-the-art sporting facilities of Loughborough University. This cutting-edge sporting environment provides an ideal setting for the Academy to nurture and develop its student-athletes.

