What are NFL betting lines? Breaking down how to read odds

NFL betting lines are some of the most complex parts of off-the-field NFL action for league enthusiasts to understand. The reason is that there are so many figures, numbers, and symbols to analyze. As such, many people merely give up and choose to go with the flow.

That shouldn't be the case, as NFL betting lines are easier to understand than you think.

What are the most popular types of NFL odds?

Sportsbooks set odds for numerous events each season, including all NFL preseason, regular season, and postseason games. The most popular NFL odds currently are the spread, moneyline, and over/under totals.

Moneyline: Choosing the winner.

Total: The number of combined points scored by both franchises in the game.

Spread (point spread): The margin by which one franchise is favored, that is, the margin of victory, as determined by the sportsbook.

How does the spread work in NFL Betting?

The spread for a LA Chargers - NY Jets game might be Jets -6.5 points. This means that the Jets must win by a minimum of 6.5 points (seven points or more) to win a bet on the Jets' spread.

Conversely, the Chargers must not lose by more than 6.5 points (seven points or more to win) to win a bet on the Chargers' spread.

Spread odds are displayed as:

Chargers +6.5 (-110), Jets -6.5 (-110).

If, for example, the Jets won 31-24, the margin of victory is seven points, sufficient to cash tickets for those who bet on them. However, if the Jets won 31-29, they’d lose against the spread.

What’s the Moneyline in NFL Betting?

A moneyline bet is on the victor of the NFL game, no matter the margin of victory or whether it is in regulation or overtime.

The Jets might be -280 favorites against the Chargers, who are +220 underdogs, and the potential payout is tabled in the same way as spread betting.

If you win a Jets' moneyline bet with a fixed $250 stake, the payout is $339.29 (including the stake).

The Chargers, meanwhile, have plus odds (+) as the underdog and would return a more significant payout if they win outright. The payout on a $250 Chargers’ moneyline bet is $880.

What is the Over/Under Total in NFL Betting?

The Chargers-Jets over/under total might be 51.5. You could have bet they will combine for more than 51.5 points, that is, over (-110) or fewer than 51.5 points (-110).

For example, if the Jets won 31-27, the over would then hit and return $210 on a fixed $100 bet. However, if the Jets won 24-20, the under would've hit and returned $210 on a $110 bet.

The over/under total is sometimes a whole number, such as 46. If the franchises combined for that exact total, it is a push, and all bets are refunded.

