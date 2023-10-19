What does an NFL commissioner do? All about league head's roles and responsibilities

The NFL's popularity and financial success can be attributed largely to its image and the prominence of the NFL Commissioner. The Commissioner holds a unique position with the responsibility of making decisions that are in the best interest of the League. Therefore, the role of an NFL Commissioner requires a person with impeccable integrity.

The NFL commissioner is entrusted with supervising a wide range of duties, guaranteeing the efficient operation and expansion of the organization. This role holds enormous accountability, authority, and influence inside the league.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Maintaining the true nature of the league is one of the commissioners of the NFL's most crucial duties. Roger Goodell, the current NFL Commissioner, is in charge of establishing and upholding regulations, arranging collective bargaining deals, and managing public relations and marketing initiatives.

Other responsibilities include building trusting connections with team proprietors, attending to player safety issues, and promoting technological advancement to enhance the whole fan experience. According to the bylaws, the commissioner also has full, thorough, and ultimate power to resolve any dispute between any two NFL-related entities.

Additionally, the commissioner is responsible for negotiating revenue-generating agreements, the collective bargaining agreement with the players, player sanctions, scheduling, and game rules.

As the league's public face, Goodell's choices have a big influence on the league's permanent economic health and prestige.

Expand Tweet

How much does the NFL commissioner earn?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has reportedly secured another substantial contract extension that will keep him in the position until 2027. He is already one of the longest-serving and well-paid commissioners in NFL history.

Although the precise terms of the NFL commissioner's new contract are undisclosed, it is understood to include several incentives and is anticipated to be the most profitable contract ever offered to a commissioner in any sport given the league's financial performance.

Expand Tweet

According to the New York Times, Goodell's previous contract paid him $64 million annually. This new agreement will likely be significantly higher.

The NFL commissioner makes much more money than the commissioners of the other three American major leagues, according to Forbes.

After succeeding Paul Tagliabue as NFL commissioner in 2006, Goodell has put pen to paper for the fourth time overall. In 2009, 2012, and 2017 he also signed extension contracts.