What are the NFL franchise tag values in 2024? Exploring financial details for QBs, WRs, and more

NFL teams have been able to retain one player on their roster for a substantial, one-year contract for the past 30 years through a system referred to as the franchise tag.

Though there have been several variations of the strategy throughout the years, most teams in the league still save this trick for special occasions, and implement it during the offseasons.

Everything you need to know about this year's franchise tag worth has been prepared by us in this article.

What is the NFL franchise tag?

NFL teams must make important choices about their upcoming free agents as they get ready for the offseason activities. The franchise tag is one such option available to NFL teams; it lets them hold onto key players by giving them a one-year deal at a set wage.

Top talents are kept from leaving their NFL teams by using the franchise tag, which guarantees that teams can retain one of their current key players. Clubs are granted the option to negotiate exclusively or to match rights over their "franchise tagged" players.

NFL clubs most frequently use the non-exclusive franchise tag, which allows them to conform to whatever offer the player receives from rival teams.

Exclusive tags do exist as well, although they are less prevalent than the non-exclusive ones. The exclusive tag requires teams to provide the chosen player a one-year deal that is at least 120% of the player's wage from the year before or the average of the highest five contracts at that player's position.

Though it is still widely used in the NFL, franchise tags are becoming less common these days. Only six franchise tags were given out by league teams ahead of the 2023 season, which continued the downward trend in utilization.

What is the cost of the NFL franchise tag by position in 2024?

NFL fans need to be aware of which players get the tag and how it will affect their subsequent agreements as offseason negotiations begin. According to NBC Connecticut, the non-exclusive franchise tag prices for each position in the league for 2024 are as follows:

Quarterback: $36,293,000

Wide receiver: $20,672,000

Running back: $11,326,000

Tight end: $12,027,000

Offensive lineman: $19,885,000

Linebacker: $22,748,000

Cornerback: $18,762,000

Defensive tackle: $20,943,000

Defensive end: $20,205,000

Safety: $16,224,000

Kicker/Punter: $5,670,000