What is the NFL league minimum salary in 2023? Exploring salaries across the board

According to Spotrac, the minimum salary for a player in the NFL is $750,000, though this figure tends to change based on experience.

The minimum for a rookie is $750,000, which increases to $870,000 for players with one year of experience and $940,000 for players with two years of experience.

Those who have been in the league for at least three seasons will make at least $1.08 million.

That minimum increases to $1.165 million for players in the league for at least seven seasons or more. As such, the NFL places a premium on vets getting paid a better average than their more inexperienced counterparts.

How much is the average NFL player paid?

The average NFL salary is around $2.7 million. The NFL Players Association negotiated a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in 2017, and since then, that number has been set to increase over time.

Since NFL teams require a 53-man minimum roster, massive amounts of money go toward a player's budget. While quarterbacks- the highest-paid team members- typically earn multi-year contracts for millions of dollars a year, the median salary of a player is $860,000 per year.

In 2022, quarterbacks were made an average of over $7 million, easily the highest standard in the NFL, while wide receivers averaged $2.8 million, markedly lower than the shot callers but likely higher than several special teams positions.

The salary gets bigger and bigger as you filter through the pick of the litter. The top-10 QBs average $49.4 million, in comparison to the $24.8 million average for the top-10 WRs.

Who are the lowest-paid NFL players in 2023?

That not-so-buoyant distinction belongs to practice squad players, of which there are two kinds in the National Football League.

There are those who have no accrued seasons, made the active list in less than nine regular season games per accrued season, or one of four selected players to have an unlimited number of appearances during a maximum of two accrued seasons.

Practice squad players who do not meet these qualifications are still eligible for a weekly payment, but a minimum one that exceeds the fixed rate. These payments are delivered weekly as long as a player remains on the practice squad, including the postseason:

Practice Squad members who fall within the parameters for a specific amount: Fixed weekly wages of $11,500

Practice Squad members who do not fall within the parameters for a fixed amount: Minimum weekly payment of $15,400; maximum weekly income of $19,900

