What is the NFL mental aptitude test?

The Wonderlic Contemporary Cognitive Ability Test is a sort of IQ test for NFL rookie players
David Barry Gear
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
NFL franchises are always looking for an edge and will do everything it takes to be successful.

Every year before the NFL Draft, teams not only test rookie players’ physical attributes at the scouting combine, but they also test their mental abilities. They do this using what is known as the Wonderlic Test.

Many NFL player test results have been released over the years, starting debates about whether the Wonderlic Test can predict a quarterback’s future success in the league.

What is the Wonderlic Test?

The Wonderlic Contemporary Cognitive Ability Test measures the cognitive ability and problem-solving aptitude of prospective employees (or NFL players).

It’s a 50-question, 12-minute exam designed to challenge one's critical thinking skills and ability to remain cool under pressure.

Simply put, it is a sort of IQ test for NFL rookies that teams can use to assess draft picks.

Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry is credited with being one of the first NFL head coaches to put stock into the Wonderlic test.

The NFL player with the highest registered score was ex-Bengals punter Pat McInally, who scored a perfect 50/50. The average NFL player score is around 20.

Sample Wonderlic questions

1) In the following set of words, which word is different from the others?

  1. A) Inflation
  2. B) Interest
  3. C) Debt
  4. D) Budget
  5. E) Drought

2) Arrange the following words into a complete sentence. What will be the last words of this sentence?

"earth the orbits sun around The"

  1. A) The
  2. B) Earth
  3. C) Orbits
  4. D) Around
  5. E) Sun

Average score by NFL position

Offensive Tackle - 29

Center - 25

Quarterback - 24

Tight End - 22

Linebacker - 19

Wide receiver - 17

Running back - 16

NFL quarterbacks test scores

Here are the Wonderlic scores of some famous NFL QBs:

Ryan Fitzpatrick - 48

Aaron Rodgers - 35

Tom Brady - 33

Peyton Manning - 28

Russell Wilson - 28

Vince Young - 6

Published 1 hr ago
