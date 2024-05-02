What are NFL OTAs? Beginner's guide to NFL workouts in 2024 

The NFL has recently permitted teams to hold offseason training sessions, including OTAs, which several squads employ to improve players ahead of the season.

OTAs, or organized team activities, are a crucial component of the offseason for all teams because they aid in players' preparation for the next campaign. It's also the time when new recruits practice with their new teammates, players officially join their new teams, and little-known players aim to make an impression to get invited to training camp, which could lead to roster openings.

Let's take an in-depth look at everything NFL OTAs entail.

What are NFL OTAs?

OTAs in the NFL have been used to describe spring training since the late 1990s. This is the period when NFL teams start their official practices.

Most team veterans who have been away for their own offseason training return around this period to catch up with teammates and get to know new players.

OTAs give players the opportunity to participate in quick on-field lessons over the course of just a few days. Usually, most of the squad attends. Dissatisfied players involved in contract issues are the only group who rarely show up for OTAs, though.

It's important to understand that players are not compensated for attending OTAs because attendance is purely voluntary. However, some players have clauses in their contracts that offer rewards and workout bonuses related to offseason training, like OTAs.

Notably, OTAs are not always accessible to the general public. While some teams allow the public to see training camp practices, it usually happens later in the offseason.

NFL OTAs schedule for 2024

The NFL has released the schedule for the teams' 2024 off-season training sessions. The dates for each of the 32 teams' OTA programs are listed below:

Arizona Cardinals - May 20-22; May 28-30; June 3-6

Atlanta Falcons - May 13-14; May 16; May 20-21; May 23; June 3-4; June 6

Baltimore Ravens - May 20; May 22-23; May 28; May 30-31; June 3-4; June 6-7

Buffalo Bills - May 20-21; May 23; May 28-30; June 3-4; June 6

Carolina Panthers - May 20-21; May 23; May 28-29; May 31; June 3-4; June 6

Chicago Bears - May 20-21; May 23; May 28-29; May 31

Cincinnati Bengals - May 28-30; June 3-6

Cleveland Browns - May 20-22; May 28-30; June 3-6

Dallas Cowboys - May 21-23; May 29-31

Denver Broncos - May 21-23; May 28-30; June 3-6

Detroit Lions - May 21-23; May 29-31; June 10-12

Green Bay Packers - May 20-21; May 23; May 28-29; May 31; June 3-4; June 6

Houston Texans - May 20-21; May 23; May 29-31; June 3-4; June 6

Indianapolis Colts - May 21-23; May 29-31

Jacksonville Jaguars - May 20-21; May 23; May 28-29; May 31; June 3-6

Kansas City Chiefs - May 20-22; May 28-30; June 4-7

Las Vegas Raiders - May 20-21; May 23; May 28-29; May 31; June 3-6

Los Angeles Chargers - May 20-21; May 23; May 29-31; June 4-7

Los Angeles Rams - May 20-21; May 23; May 28-29; May 31; June 3-6

Miami Dolphins - May 20-21; May 23; May 28-29; May 31

Minnesota Vikings - May 20-21; May 23; May 28-29; May 31; June 10-13

New England Patriots - May 20-21; May 23; May 29-31; June 3-4; June 6-7

New Orleans Saints - May 21-23; May 28-30; June 3-6

New York Giants - May 20-21; May 23; May 28-29; May 31; June 3-4; June 6-7

New York Jets - May 20-21; May 23; May 28-29; May 31; June 3-4; June 6-7

Philadelphia Eagles - May 20; May 22-23; May 28; May 30-31

Pittsburgh Steelers - May 21-23; May 28-30; June 3-6

San Francisco 49ers - May 20-21; May 23; May 28-29; May 31

Seattle Seahawks - May 20; May 22-23; May 28; may 30-31; June 3-4; June 6-7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - May 21-23; May 28-30; June 4-6

Tennessee Titans - May 20-21; May 23; May 28-29; May 31; June 10-13

Washington Commanders - May 14-15; May 17; May 21-22; May 24; June 4-5; June 7