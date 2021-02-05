NFL: Which player holds the record for most career fumbles in a Super Bowl?

When it comes to NFL records, plenty of statistics are sources of pride, as they help players live forever. But some records make players famous for the wrong reasons. For example, Roger Staubach currently has his name next to a statistic in the history books that he probably wishes he never had.

Staubach did a lot of great things during his NFL career. He spent 11 years as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. During those 11 seasons, Roger Staubach brought home two Lombardi Trophies. He was also named to six NFL Pro Bowls.

Staubach brought home six different awards as the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback. Some of these accolades include the 1971 NFL Bert Bell Award, 1971 Super Bowl MVP Award, 1978 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. Staubach will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the Cowboys.

“As the complete quarterback, I have to call my own plays.”



Roger Staubach, before #SuperBowl VI pic.twitter.com/bIOtg1iasY — thom loverro (@thomloverro) February 3, 2021

Roger Staubach was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985. That accomplishment capped off his legendary NFL career. With all the success that Roger Staubach accomplished, there are two Super Bowl statistics that Staubach would probably prefer to forget.

Roger Staubach has the most career fumbles in the NFL Super Bowl

Roger Staubach of the Dallas Cowboys

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach owns the record for the most career fumbles in the Super Bowl. Staubach fumbled five total times in the Super Bowl throughout his NFL career. He is also tied for the most fumbles in a single Super Bowl game, as he fumbled three times in Super Bowl X.

During the 1975 NFL playoffs, Staubach fumbled 5 times in three games. Three of the fumbles came in the Super Bowl game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense sacked Staubach seven times.

Steelers defensive lineman L.C. Greenwood accounted for four of the seven sacks on Staubach. On top of Staubach's three fumbles, he threw three interceptions. The star quarterback accounted for all three of the Dallas Cowboys' turnovers.

Fun fact re: the 1975 #Steelers- they did not give up a TD in the first quarter all season until Super Bowl X vs. the #DallasCowboys when Roger Staubach hit Drew Pearson for six. What a team. #HereWeGo #SteelCurtain #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/6OJKQpF57x — Ken Gelman (@kengfunk) December 18, 2019

In the nine playoff appearances that Staubach made, he racked up ten fumbles. Despite all of his great accomplishments, Roger Staubach will also be remembered for having the most career fumbles in the history of the Super Bowl.