What does the NFL Playoff picture look like after the Bills win over the Patriots?

The NFL Playoffs are around the corner, with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots serving up a classic to open up Week 13. The Bills were too strong for Bill Belichick's Patriots as they ran out 24-10 winners. This was a game that could have become embarrassing.

Thanks to their win, the Bills have moved into first place in the AFC East and are the second seed in the stacked AFC conference. However, this could be temporary, as the Miami Dolphins will be up against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. If the Miami Dolphins win that game, they will retake both the spots currently held by the Bills in the NFL playoff picture.

Here's how things stand in the ever-competitive NFL after the first game of Week 13.

NFL playoff picture: AFC Conference

In the playoffs

#1. Kansas City Chiefs, 9-2

#2. Buffalo Bills, 9-3

#3. Tennessee Titans, 7-4 (tiebreaker over the Baltimore Ravens because of win percentage in AFC games)

#4. Baltimore Ravens, 7-4 (tiebreaker over Cincinnati Bengals because of head-to-head record)

#5. Miami Dolphins, 8-3

#6. Cincinnati Bengals, 7-4 (tiebreaker over New York Jets because of head-to-head record)

#7. New York Jets, 7-4

In the hunt

#8. Los Angeles Chargers, 6-5

#9. New England Patriots, 6-6

#10. Indianapolis Colts, 4-7-1

#11. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4-7 (tiebreaker over the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders because of win percentage in AFC games)

#12. Las Vegas Raiders, 4-7 (tiebreaker over the Cleveland Browns because of win percentage in AFC games)

#13. Cleveland Browns, 4-7 (tiebreaker over the Pittsburgh Steelers because of head-to-head)

#14. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4-7

Almost eliminated from playoff contention

#15. Denver Broncos, 3-8

#16. Houston Texans, 1-9-1

In the playoffs

#1. Philadelphia Eagles, 10-1

#2. Minnesota Vikings, 9-2

#3. San Francisco 49ers, 7-4

#4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-6

#5. Dallas Cowboys, 8-3

#6. New York Giants, 7-4

#7. Washington Commanders, 7-5

In the hunt

#8. Seattle Seahawks, 6-5

#9. Atlanta Falcons, 5-7

#10. Detroit Lions, 4-7

Almost eliminated from playoff contention

#11. Green Bay Packers, 4-8 (tiebreaker over the Carolina Panthers because of the strength of victory)

#12. Arizona Cardinals, 4-8 (tiebreaker over the Carolina Panthers because of head-to-head record)

#13. Carolina Panthers, 4-8 (tiebreaker over New Orleans Saints because of head-to-head record)

#14. New Orleans Saints, 4-8

#15. Los Angeles Rams, 3-8

#16. Chicago Bears, 3-9

There are many awesome and potentially playoff-altering games to watch in week 13. First, we have games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, a repeat of last year's classic AFC Conference Finals matchup. Then there's the New York Giants and Washington Commanders fixture, which is bound to have some fireworks.

Teams with eight losses have a very tough road to the playoffs and the odds are very much against them. Even if they win all their remaining games, they are still unlikely to make it. Last season, only one team made the playoffs with eight losses, and that side was the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's a great time to be an NFL fan, and December is already looking sweet, to say the least.

