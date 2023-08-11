What is the NFL’s Muffed Punt Rule? Ins and outs of the rule book explained

According to the official NFL rule book, the muffed punt rule states that players cannot advance a muffed kick on kickoffs and punts alike because the receiving team has not attained possession.

A muffed punt can be defined as a "touching of the ball before possessing the ball." Thus, a muffed punt occurs when a player on the returning team has an "uncontrolled touch" of the football after it is punted.

Examples of Muffed Punts

According to the American Football Database, there are some situations whereby a muffed punt might occur. They are:

If a player on the kicking team is hit unaware by the football going down-field to cover the punt,

When a player attempts to return the football, makes contact with it but cannot retain the football in his hands, and it comes loose, and

Where the kicking team interferes with the other team's right to catch the punt.

Is a Muffed Punt a fumble?

No, a muffed punt is not a fumble in the National Football League. For a fumble to occur, the receiving team must possess the football, then lose control. In the case of a fumble, the football stays live and can be returned by either team that recovers the football. In the case of a muffed punt, the receiving team can recover the ball and continue the drive.

Simply put, a muff in football is when someone is attempting to gain possession of the football and doesn't but still comes into contact with the ball. Possession was never acquired, but the ball came loose after being touched. On the other hand, a fumble occurs when the ball is jarred loose after possession has already been established.

The NFL and NCAA rules say they cannot advance the football on that same play. These rules vary, but the NFL clearly states the difference between a muffed punt and a fumble. However, it is essential to note that a muffed punt is a turnover. The NFL clearly states that a coach for review cannot challenge a muffed punt recovered by the kicking team because all turnovers are automatically reviewed.