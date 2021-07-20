Which NFL team has the most Hall of Famers?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of the sport. Only the very best NFL players, coaches and contributors are selected as its members.

Currently, the Pro Football Hall of Fame houses 346 iconic names.

The HOF opened in 1963 and is located in Canton, Ohio, where the NFL was founded in 1920. Over 10 million people have visited the site and nearly 200,000 football fans visit each year.

All 32 NFL franchises are represented at Canton, but only one team can lay claim to having the most Pro Football Hall of Fame members.

Which NFL franchise has the most Pro Football HOF members?

The Chicago Bears have the most Pro Football Hall of Fame members with 30.

The franchise was founded in Decatur, Illinois, on September 17, 1920, and moved to Chicago in 1921. It's one of only two remaining franchises from the NFL's founding in 1920, along with the Arizona Cardinals, who were also based in Chicago in their nascent stages.

George Halas is the name most synonymous with the Chicago Bears NFL franchise. Halas founded the famous franchise, played for, then coached the team for 40 seasons, winning six NFL championships. He held the record for most NFL wins (324) for nearly 30 years.

Notable Chicago Bears players in HOF

One of the greatest Chicago Bears players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is Walter Payton. The star running back once held the NFL records for career rushing yards, touchdowns, carries, yards from scrimmage and most yards by a non-receiver.

Payton made the Pro Bowl nine times and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

Former Bears player and coach Mike Ditka is part of the Chicago contingent in the Hall of Fame. Ditka was an NFL champion with the 1963 Bears and went on to coach the famous Bears team that won Super Bowl XX.

Full list of Chicago Bears HOF members

Bill George (1952-1965)

Bill Hewitt (1932-1936)

Brian Urlacher (2000-2012)

Bronko Nagurski (1930-1937, 1943)

Clyde Turner (1940-1952)

Dan Fortmann (1936-1943)

Dan Hampton (1979-1990)

Dick Butkus (1965-1973)

Doug Atkins (1955-1966)

Ed Healey (1922-1927)

Ed Sprinkle (1944-1955)

Gale Sayers (1965-1971)

George Blanda (1949-1958)

George Connor (1948-1955)

George Halas (1920-1983)

George McAfee (1940-1941, 1945-1950)

George Musso (1933-1944)

George Trafton (1920-1921, 1923-1932)

Harold Grange (1925, 1929-1934)

Jimbo Covert (1983-1990)

Jim Finks (1974-1982)

Joe Stydahar (1936-1942, 1945-46)

John Driscoll (1920, 1926-1929, 1956-57)

Mike Ditka (1961-1966)

Mike Singletary (1981-1992)

Richard Dent (1983-1993, 1995)

Sid Luckman (1939-1950)

Stan Jones (1954-1965)

Walter Payton (1975-1987)

William Roy Lyman (1926-1928, 1930-1931, 1933-1934)

Edited by Colin D'Cunha