What does an NFL team president do? Job responsibilities of front office members

NFL teams adhere to an heirarchical structure. They all have CEOs, general managers (GM), and team presidents. These are the main positions of power in every NFL franchise. While the job titles might be the same, job responsibilities are different for each team as their power and authority varies.

An NFL team president’s job responsibility would depend on the team they are working for. Each team has a specific description for front office executives, and no two teams have the same hierarchy.

NPR @NPR The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders have hired Sandra Douglas Morgan who is the first Black female team president in the league's history. n.pr/3uwZejh The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders have hired Sandra Douglas Morgan who is the first Black female team president in the league's history. n.pr/3uwZejh

For example, a GM of one NFL team might run the day-to-day football operations as well as have the final say on roster construction. But the president of another NFL team would have the same duties. Basically, it comes down to the job description more so than the actual job title.

If a person is the GM or designated as the team president of football operations, then they have the most authority with regard to hiring decisions. This includes head coaches, coordinators, and assistant coaches as well as roster construction, including free agent signings and drafting.

Unique NFL power structures

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

Unique power structures are formed when the owner delegates responsibilities and authority differently. Jerry Jones, for instance, is the owner, president, and GM of the Dallas Cowboys. Not only does he own the team, but he has the final say over draft picks and roster construction, as well as day-to-day football operations. The Dallas Cowboys' executive hierarchy is unique in that one person wields all the power. That person is Jerry Jones.

This has been both beneficial and perhaps a hindrance to the Cowboys. This centralized approach does result in everyone knowing their role and quick decision-making. Adherence to one man's plan has also provided Dallas with a unity of purpose and logical continuity over the years, but it has led to occasional criticism. There are some who think that Jones is holding the Cowboys back and that he should utilize the acumen that other experts can provide.

Fifth Quarter Stats @FQStats Most NFL Team Wins Under Each President:



Trump: Chiefs (53)

Obama: Patriots (108)

W Bush: Patriots (111)

Clinton: Packers (92)

HW Bush: 49ers (58)

Reagan: 49ers (93)

Carter: Cowboys (54)

Ford: Raiders (41)

Nixon: Cowboys (59)

Johnson: Colts (60)

Kennedy: Packers (34) Most NFL Team Wins Under Each President:Trump: Chiefs (53)Obama: Patriots (108)W Bush: Patriots (111)Clinton: Packers (92)HW Bush: 49ers (58)Reagan: 49ers (93)Carter: Cowboys (54)Ford: Raiders (41)Nixon: Cowboys (59)Johnson: Colts (60)Kennedy: Packers (34) https://t.co/wqEn8R1CM8

Robert Kraft is the owner, chairman, and CEO of the New England Patriots, but head coach Bill Belichick runs the day-to-day football operations. Belichick has the final say on roster construction and coaching matters. The Patriots front office is also unique in that its head coach is also the de facto GM.

Team owners are at the top of the mountain when it comes to who has the final say on anything business or football related. But most team owners have a hands-off approach when it comes to football operations. They give their respective representatives the authority to put together the best roster possible to win.

If there is a guaranteed winning formula, it's yet to be revealed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far