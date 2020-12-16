Which NFL team won the first Super Bowl?

The Green Bay Packers will forever be in the NFL and Super Bowl history books.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, 1966, the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs would meet at Los Angeles Memorial Stadium in the first ever Super Bowl game. The Packers were led by two legends of the sport, head coach Vince Lombardi and quarterback Bart Starr.

One interesting fact about the first Super Bowl is that the location wasn't set until six weeks before kickoff.

1966 Green Bay Packers: Regular Season

The 1966 Green Bay Packers would start the 1966 NFL Season off with four straight wins. The Packers would defeat the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. Green Bay's winning streak would come to an end when they lost a tough game to the San Francisco 49ers 21-20.

The Packers would bounce back from their loss to the 49ers by winning three straight games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions. In that three game stretch the Packers only gave up one touchdown. The Minnesota Vikings would come into Green Bay and knock off the Packers in Week 9 of the 1966 NFL Season.

The loss to the Vikings would be the last loss of the season for the Packers. They would end the 1966 NFL Season on a five game winning streak. The Green Bay Packers would get redemption against the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers in that five game stretch.

Green Bay would finish first in the NFL West Division and be heading into the NFL Championship game against the Dallas Cowboys on a hot streak.

1966 Green Bay Packers: Super Bowl Champions

The 1966 Green Bay Packers would face the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Championship. The winner would go on to the first ever NFL Super Bowl to play AFL Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers would be led by quarterback Bart Starr in their NFL Championship game.

Bart Starr played 16 years in Green Bay & was beloved by generations of football fans.

▪️ Five-time NFL champion⁣

▪️ 2-time Super Bowl MVP

▪️ NFL MVP in 1966

▪️ Pro Football Hall of Famer



Bart Starr would torch the Dallas Cowboys defense with 304 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. The Green Bay Packers would defeat the Dallas Cowboys 34-27 in the NFL Championship game. Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers would be heading to the first ever NFL Super Bowl looking to make history.

The Kansas City Chiefs would make it to the NFL Super Bowl by defeating the Buffalo Bills 31-7. The Green Bay Packers would carry their momentum into the Super Bowl. The NFL Super Bowl was a tight matchup going into halftime, the Green Bay Packers led 14-10.

The third quarter of the 1966 NFL Super Bowl the Green Bay Packers would pull away from the AFL Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers would outscore the Chiefs 21-0 in the second half. Green Bay would cap off their successful 1966 NFL Season with a 35-10 victory over the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs. This made the Green Bay Packers the first team to ever win an NFL Super Bowl.