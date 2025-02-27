What was Nick Bosa's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting 49ers Star's performance

Nick Bosa is a perennial Pro Bowler and the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa is a one player wrecking crew at defensive end, and a key part of the 49ers defensive identity.

However, before Bosa was sacking NFL quarterbacks, the budding star was doing the same at a startling rate at Ohio State University. Hence, a lot was expected of the Buckeyes protégée when he entered the draft in 2019.

With that in mind, let's revisit Bosa's performance at the 2019 NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nick Bosa's NFL Combine

Nick Bosa was fresh off a stellar collegiate football career, and numerous talent analysts saw him as the best player in his class. However, Bosa still opted to feature in the Combine in order to clear any lingering doubts about his physicality.

Bosa ran the 40-yard dash in 4.79 seconds, the 10-yard split in 1.62 seconds, the 20-yard split in 2.76 seconds, the 20-yard shuttle in 4.14 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.10 seconds.

He also participated in the jumps posting a 33.5 vertical jump and 9 ft. 8 in broad jump. He closed out his showing with 29 reps on the bench press.

The 49ers were aware of Bosa's talents and physical gifts, and selected him with the second overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

What did Nick Bosa bring to the San Francisco 49ers?

The move turned out to be a masterstroke as Nick Bosa has been a key part of numerous deep postseason runs since entering the league. His skillset has been the 49ers gain and a nightmare to come up against for their regular season and postseason matchups.

Bosa brings grit, finesse and relentless pressing to the 49ers' defense. His performances typically galvanize the rest of the unit to play strong and without fearing opposing quarterbacks.

Bosa has racked up numerous personal accolades including but not limited to a Defensive Player of the Year Award, the 2019 Rookie of the Year Award, one First-Team All-Pro nod and five Pro Bowl selections.

